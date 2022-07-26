Family event to bring together Northside La Crosse

Trinity Lutheran Church and the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative once again will host an event to promote neighborhood cohesiveness and healthy family lifestyles. It will occur from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

The purpose is to continue to work together to promote positive neighborhood interactions, keep promoting pride on with the Northside of La Crosse and to bring awareness of the resources available to residents of North La Crosse. The La Crosse Area Family Collaborative is housed within Trinity Lutheran Church and is partnering with neighborhood businesses, other churches and local organizations. The mission is to empower families and promote thriving neighborhoods.

This year’s event will feature music and food in the streets provided by La Crosse area businesses. If you would like to promote your business or donate to the event, contact Deb Dobrunz @ 608-792-1738 ddobrunz@lacrossecounty.org or Deb Keller @ 608 769-2965 or kellerdeb25@hotmail.com.

New shoes will be distributed to area kids in need.