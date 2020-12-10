Family expresses concern as residents of Holmen long term care facility relocated due to COVID

Individuals at Hearten House III in Holmen were relocated to La Crosse facilities last weekend after a COVID-19 breakout, according to a resident's family.

Cheryl Bornitz, whose mother resides at Hearten House III, says she was notified last Thursday that her mother was among those who tested positive for the coronavirus. Bornitz arranged a window visit with her mother for Friday afternoon, but was called a couple hours later and told all residents were being moved to either Hearten House I or II.

"I told them I didn't want my mom moved and I was told the building was closing down," Bornitz said.

Contacted by the Tribune Wednesday and asked to confirm the relocation of residents and whether advanced notice was given, Eagle Crest Communities CEO Todd Wilson said, "We can't really provide any information on that due to HIPAA. No, it's not closed."

Messages left for Wilson for more information or comment were not returned by press time Thursday.

Bornitz is upset she was given such short notice of the plan, and contacted a local Aging and Long term Care ombudsman in attempt to prevent the transfer of her mother, who has dementia.