Family expresses concern as residents of Holmen long term care facility relocated due to COVID

Individuals at Hearten House III in Holmen were relocated to La Crosse facilities last weekend after a COVID-19 breakout, according to a resident's family.
Cheryl Bornitz, whose mother resides at Hearten House III, says she was notified last Thursday that her mother was among those who tested positive for the coronavirus. Bornitz arranged a window visit with her mother for Friday afternoon, but was called a couple hours later and told all residents were being moved to either Hearten House I or II.
"I told them I didn't want my mom moved and I was told the building was closing down," Bornitz said.
Contacted by the Tribune Wednesday and asked to confirm the relocation of residents and whether advanced notice was given, Eagle Crest Communities CEO Todd Wilson said, "We can't really provide any information on that due to HIPAA. No, it's not closed."
Messages left for Wilson for more information or comment were not returned by press time Thursday.
Bornitz is upset she was given such short notice of the plan, and contacted a local Aging and Long term Care ombudsman in attempt to prevent the transfer of her mother, who has dementia.
"These people have dementia. They don't do well with change in any way, shape or form," says Bornitz. "My thinking is why are we moving (residents) from one house to another house. It was very upsetting. Anytime you have to move someone who is elderly it's a difficult thing. They don't understand what is happening."
The La Crosse County Health Department told the Tribune "The health department has partnered with this facility to maximize health and safety of residents and staff," adding that Hearten House III "is not under our direct purview."
Long term care facilities nationwide, around the state and locally have been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Per the Wisconsin Department of Health's Facility-Wide Health Investigations page, which lists facilities with 10 or more residents which have had outbreaks, six La Crosse County locations currently have active investigations. Smaller facilities are not included on the data page. Across the state, there are 316 active investigations for nursing homes.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a total of 1,718 long term care facilities have had coronavirus investigations as of Dec. 9, with 470 experiencing a single confirmed case and 936 had fewer than five confirmed cases. The median number of confirmed cases per investigation for long-term care facilities is four.
For nursing homes, there have been a total of 581 public health investigations. An investigation is considered closed, and the facility removed from the list, 28 days after the last positive case is confirmed.
"When nursing homes detect COVID-19, it is a sign that they are following proper notification procedures," the DHS says. It also indicates that the nursing home is working with public health experts to test and protect their residents and employees with appropriate isolation and infection control practices. Proactive testing helps address outbreaks early on when they are easier to manage."
As residents largely do not leave facilities, outbreaks occur when infected staff or outside persons enter the building. Long term care facilities follow strict visitor policies, regular testing, masking and sanitation protocols. While the specific reason for relocation of residents from Hearten House III was not given to the Tribune, safety is paramount for such facilities.
Of the pandemic, Bornitz says "this disease is causing a lot of difficulty for a lot of people in our community," and she doesn't fault the staff at her mother's facility. Rather, she is upset about the minimal notice and lack of choice in the matter.
Bornitz says she wasn't given a timeline for her mother's relocation, and said she doesn't want her moved back to the Holmen facility after an extended time in the La Crosse location, saying, "Why would you want to disrupt them again and move them back where it's not home anymore?"
Bornitz has spoken frequently with those in charge of Hearten House III and made her concerns and distress known. Says Bornitz, "I want to prevent this from happening to other residents and their families."
