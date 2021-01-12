Family of four loses home in town of Holland fire

A family of four escaped a fire in the town of Holland Sunday, but their home and almost all of their belongings are a total loss.

American Red Cross of Wisconsin regional communications officer Justin Kern confirmed Tuesday that Red Cross is assisting with temporary lodging, food and clothing.

The Holmen Area Fire Department was called to N7007 Sunrise Lane shortly before 1 a.m. after a report of a dryer fire. The family had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, but the fire had already engulfed the structure's upper level and garage.

Holmen fire chief Buck Manley said the family was alerted by a smoke detector. He said it's likely that the family was saved by the alarm.

"Working smoke detectors have proven since their inception that they saves lives," Manley said.

Forty-six firefighters, including crews from Campbell, La Crosse and Onalaska, fought the fire in below-freezing temperatures before clearing the scene at 5 a.m. No other structures were impacted by the fire, and no firefighters were reported injured.

A five-year-old cat owned by the family hasn't been found.

Kern said the Red Cross has been kept busy by 400 fires reported in Wisconsin since Thanksgiving.