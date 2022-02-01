Family of six escapes La Crosse duplex fire

A family of six escaped uninjured from an overnight fire in La Crosse.
According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews were called Feb. 1 around 2:30 a.m. to 721 West Ave. S., where heavy fire was pouring from the window of a duplex.
The six family members escaped from a bedroom window and were examined by firefighting crews and personnel from Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. Fire crews found a cat inside and returned it to the family.
Firefighters also rescued a family from the second unit of the duplex.
The unit where the fire started sustained heavy fire damage, while the other unit sustained minor smoke damage. Fire crews were on the scene within two minutes of the call, and a total of seven fire trucks and 21 firefighters battled the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
