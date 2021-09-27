Family of soldier who died at Tomah VA unhappy with medical center's response

The parents of a 34-year-old Tomah Army veteran whose death was linked to mismanagement at the Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center accused Tomah VA officials of “passing the buck.”

Craig and Jane Meeusen took exception to comments from two VA officials that were included in an Inspector General’s report on the death of their son, Nicholas Meeusen, who fell into a coma hours after driving to the Tomah VA’s urgent care unit April 6, 2019, for alcohol withdrawal treatment.

In a 65-page report titled “Mismanagement of a Patient at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Wisconsin,” the inspector general faulted Meeusen’s treatment and issued several recommendations to upgrade procedures in the urgent care unit.

The report didn’t include Meeusen’s name, but the family has reached out to multiple media outlets to tell his story. The Tomah VA didn’t respond to a Tribune request for comment after the family was interviewed.

Meeusen’s parents challenged a statement from Victoria Brahm, director of the Great Lakes Health System unit that oversees the Tomah facility. Brahm said the report contains little information about the treatment Meeusen received after being transported from Tomah. Nick Meeusen spent nearly a day at the Tomah VA before being airlifted to Gundersen Health in La Crosse and a VA hospital in Madison.

Meeusen’s parents contend there was little the two other hospitals could do after their son was misdiagnosed in Tomah.

“Nick drove to the Tomah VA and left 16 hours later in an unrecoverable coma,” Craig Meeusen said. “Had he gone to the Tomah hospital, he would still be alive today. ... For them to say it was someone else’s fault is b.s.”

Nick Meeusen spent 30 days in Madison. He died May 8, 2019, eight days after being transferred to hospice care.

Jane Meeusen said the Tomah VA is “more concerned about covering their butts than with patients.” She said the family has no issues with her son’s care in Madison.

“The Madison VA was a night-and-day difference,” she said.

Meeusen’s parents questioned the staffing and training at the Tomah VA’s urgent care unit. Tomah VA director Karen Long defended her staff, noting that Nick Meeusen insisted he be treated in Tomah. Long said the urgent care staff had “a very tough decision to make” and that she is “proud of the health care staff at Tomah who compassionately treated this patient even though the health care needs were more complex.”

Craig Meeusen rejected that argument. The report says a consulting physician recommended Nick Meeusen be transferred to another VA facility because Tomah didn’t have the services to treat delirium triggered by alcohol withdrawal. An hour after that recommendation, a nurse reported he “went limb (sic).” Meeusen’s parents contend their son was deprived of oxygen for 20 minutes, which triggered his ultimately fatal brain trauma.

“They either need to train staff at urgent care or don’t even have one,” Craig Meeusen said.

The report says urgent care staff misdiagnosed Nick Meeusen’s level of alcohol withdrawal and failed to administer appropriate medications.

“He obviously wanted help,” Jane Meeusen said. “He finally went for help, and this happened.”

Meeusen’s parents are also upset by what they believe is the lack of outreach from the Tomah VA.

“From the time we got the call on April 7 from the VA in Tomah until the night before Nick’s funeral on May 13, we didn’t hear a word from the Tomah VA — not a followup call, not a ‘how’s he doing’ or ‘you have our condolences’ — nothing,” Craig Meeusen said. “For six weeks he was in the hospital ... and the Tomah VA didn’t bother to call us or tell us anything.”

The family generally agrees with the Inspector General’s report and is grateful to staffers in U.S. Rep. Ron Kind’s office. Craig Meeusen described Kind’s staff as “very persistent” in pursuing the case.

“To be honest, I expected a whitewash,” he said. “The IG report was very clear that there was mismanagement.”

Craig Meeusen said the family can’t sue the VA for malpractice. He said his son never married, had children or ever had anyone dependent on his income and that Wisconsin is one of the few states that allows only dependents to file a malpractice claim. Craig Meeusen that’s problematic because none of the Tomah personnel involved in Nick Meeusen’s care will be flagged with a malpractice claim.

Meeusen’s parents readily acknowledge that Nick Meeusen experienced a difficult transition back to civilian life. Before joining the Army, he was “just like any other teenager,” said Jane Meeusen. She and Craig Meeusen described their son as someone who enjoyed hunting and competing in high school sports.

After joining the military, Nick Meeusen was sent to Iraq in 2006 and 2007, where Craig Meeusen said his son “saw some serious combat.” After returning to Wisconsin, he attended UW-Richland Center before his unit got mobilized again and he was sent to Kuwait.

When Nick Meeusen returned from Kuwait, his family didn’t see any immediate changes but later noticed delusions and false memories. He turned to alcohol and consumed up to a half-liter of hard liquor per day.

The report says Nick Meeusen initiated primary care services at Tomah in 2008 and received intermittent health treatment from 2011 to 2018. He reportedly suffered from alcohol abuse disorder, anxiety, attention-deficit disorder, PTSD and sleep disturbance.

Meeusen’s parents say they lost a son who was an excellent soldier and took his duties seriously while serving in Iraq. They shared a letter from Meeusen’s platoon leader, who wrote, “I just wanted to write you and tell you how proud and honored I am to serve with your son. Nick is an extremely hard worker, and his fellow soldiers respect him a lot.

“You son is a true American hero, and you should be very proud.”

Craig Meeusen said that’s how he will remember his son.

“He volunteered at a time when he knew he would probably be in combat,” he said. “He didn’t shirk responsibility. He did what he believed he needed to do.”

