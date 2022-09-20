 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Family treated for injuries following vehicle collision with Amish buggy

  • 0

On Sept. 16, at 5:55 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a vehicle collision with an Amish buggy on State Hwy. 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Casey McQuade, 45, of Amery, was traveling west on State Hwy. 33 when he struck an Amish buggy that was traveling westbound as well. The Amish buggy had had five occupants, Titus Yoder, 30, and Rebecca Yoder, 25, both of Hillsboro, as well as their three children. The Yoder family was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro with non-life-threatening injuries.

Assisting on scene was the Hillsboro Fire department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, and the Elroy Ambulance Service.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Marriage licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Building permits

Alteration, $929,478, 316 Fourth St., Havasu Limited Revocable TrustAlteration, $2,000, 932 Farnam St., Futures RentalsRe-roof, $21,957,42, 15…

Watch Now: Related Video

Haiti PM calls for calm as protests continue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News