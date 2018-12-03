Fannin Counseling & Art Therapy will host a Holiday Stocking Stuffer exhibition for small works from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds from the sale of the works submitted by 10 local artists will be donated to the Joe Was Just Joe Foundation, which provides resources and hotlines for prevention of teenage suicide.
Visitors who bring a canned food donation will receive five percent off a Stocking Stuffer purchase. All canned goods will be donated to a local food pantry.
