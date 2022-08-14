Farm management sessions set in Holmen

A series of Farm Management Educational Sessions will begin Aug. 25. This is a series of in person meetings on a variety of farm management topics that will be once-a-month sessions from August-January. Each session will be held at the Holmen Community Center from 6 to 7 p.m.

Dates and topics:

Aug. 25: Agriculture Land Rent – How do I know what’s fair?

Sept. 22: Developing a Robust Lease Agreement

Oct. 27: Introduction to Farm Succession — Cultivating Your Farm’s Future

Nov. 17: Creating A Value-Added Business Model That Works

Dec. 15: Developing your farm business idea

Jan. 26: Assess your Farm Business using a SWOT Analysis

Topics were determined based on common questions that come into the La Crosse County Extension office. Speakers for the events will include Kaitlyn Davis, Agriculture Extension Educator for La Crosse County and Steve Okonek, Agriculture Extension Educator for Trempealeau, and Jackson Counties.

For more in-depth information on the sessions, you can find the flyer on https://lacrosse.extension.wisc.edu/.

To register please call Holmen Community Center at 608-399-1870 or visit: https://schedulesplus.com/holmen/kiosk/homecal.do. Scroll until you see Farm Management Series, register for sessions as you see fit. For questions, please contact Kaitlyn Davis via email at Kaitlyn.davis2@wisc.edu or by phone at 608-785-9593.