Graze River Country to tour Kling and Goss farms
The Graze River Country pasture-walk series will continue this week at the Nathan and Karen Kling farm at 11 a.m. Thursday, W15503 Kelly Road, Taylor.
The tour will begin with a presentation from the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program, which combines work-based training with related instruction.
A light lunch will precede the pasture walk.
There is no cost to attend the tour, which generally lasts about two hours. Attendees are advised to dress for the weather.
For more information, call 715-314-0338 or visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
