The Farmers Market Teaching Kitchen program will host the Mayo Clinic Health System Nov. 24, as part of the La Crosse Farmers Market Association's aim to provide customers with access to local businesses and their products.
Mayo Clinic Health System registered dietitian Jamie Pronschinske will be at the market to answer questions concerning winter diets, nutrition, and to provide samples of a winter squash soup and other recipes to try at home.
The Market Association also reminds the community that they will be open over the holiday weekend on Dec. 1 and through Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive.
