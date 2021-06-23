Farnam Flats hosting Thursday evening block party to celebrate growth in PPH Neighborhood

A newly opened apartment complex is hosting a block party Thursday night to celebrate its opening and the other growth happening in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood.

Farnam Flats, which completed construction earlier this year and already has about half of its units filled with tenants, will host the party starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

"It's our chance to meet the neighbors and they put up with a lot of construction during the time so we're saying thank you, and also it's our way of getting the community together," said Shawn McCallister, general manager. "With COVID, we haven't celebrated in a while and it's time to celebrate."

The 46-unit, five story complex replaces a former warehouse at the corner of Farnam and Seventh streets. It's a welcome addition to the neighborhood, which is seeing other growth with nearby Gundersen Health Systems, Hamilton Elementary and more.

"It's big changes for the neighborhood, too," McAllister said. "We're fitting in pretty nicely. It's exciting to see this neighborhood really pop."