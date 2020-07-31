Fat Porcupine Noodle Bar closes, citing COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fat Porcupine Noodle Bar at 127 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse has closed permanently, its owners announced Friday in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brie Roland, her husband Dustin Thompson, and their friends Peter Beard and Zoa Ryan, opened the noodle bar Dec. 10.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Fat Porcupine Noodle Bar is permanently closed effective immediately,” they said in the Facebook post. “We had hoped to persevere. And we tried, we truly did. For us, for you, for all. But, unfortunately, there was no way we could plan for a global pandemic as we embarked on this adventure to open our dream restaurant.

“We always knew it was a risky move,” they said in the post. “So many restaurants close before their time. Many more these days. Our hearts go out to all of the folks working so hard to make it another day, serving their communities and supporting their staff.”

