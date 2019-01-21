ONALASKA — A fatal traffic crash has closed Main Street in Onalaska.
Onalaska police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 3:10 p.m. today in the 1100 block of Main Street. Two vehicles were badly damaged, and a utility pole was severed at its base, according to the Onalaska Police Department. The driver of the second vehicle administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to the first driver until being relieved by an Onalaska Fire Department first responder.
Three people were taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, where the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead and the other two victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities were being withheld pending notification of family.
Emergency crews remained at the scene for utility repairs, and Main was expected to remain closed from 11th Avenue to Sand Lake Road until 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.