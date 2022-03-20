Father Altman remains in conservative spotlight as future with La Crosse Diocese still pending

While former La Crosse priest Father James Altman’s future with the Diocese of La Crosse is still under review, his position as a prominent figure for the right has not budged.

About eight months after he was removed as pastor of St. James the Less church in La Crosse for political rhetoric and misinformation, Altman has continued to dig in to his messages and be a voice for conservatives.

Altman appeared on a March 16 episode of the Catholic podcast “U.S. Grace Force,” which is often a hotbed for misinformation and co-hosted by similarly embattled Wisconsin priest, Father Richard Heilman.

During the episode, which is titled “Are We Past the Point of No Return?” Altman suggested that an update on his canonical review could be near.

In talking about his parents, who live with Altman, he said he hopes God “calls them up before it all hits the fan — which is coming soon.”

Altman stated previously he intended to hire a canon lawyer to lead his defense against the diocese. In an audio message on a crowdfunding site, Altman said he was told by the lawyer that the entire process could take about a year.

Altman said in the message that he was also considering civil action, though it’s not clear he has taken that step.

The Diocese did not respond to the Tribune’s request for comment asking for an update on Altman’s review as of Friday.

In a Sept. 23 statement, just two months after the announcement of his removal from the church, Bishop William Patrick Callahan clarified that Altman remains a priest with the Diocese and continues to be paid, although his suspension was still in place.

“He has not been fired, laicized or defrocked,” Callahan said. “On the contrary, I still consider Fr. Altman to have the qualities of a good priest.”

The statement said Altman continues to be “appropriately compensated” according to diocese policy as the review process continues.

Regardless of when or what the results of his review will be, Altman has not backed down from some of the views that led to his removal and frequently appears on conservative and Christian shows and at events.

During the U.S. Grace Force podcast, Altman talked abortion, compared the “obedience” in the church to Nazi Germany, and newly spoke about the war in Ukraine.

Altman, who said he has visited Ukraine before, downplayed the war and suggested that the media was inflating the events.

“This is absolutely knowing and intentional manipulation from propaganda,” Altman said. “There was this, allegedly, this attack on a hospital, but turns out it was like, if I understand correctly, a closed hospital, there were no patients in there. But the media, left-wing propagandists, said, ‘See, oh no, look ... now they’re attacking this hospital and hurting people there.’ When in fact it pretty much was empty and abandoned.

“It’s filthy, these people are filthy liars. And you better understand that. When you turn that channel on, say to yourself, ‘They’re filthy liars.’ Because they are,” he said.

As of March 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) has verified at least 43 attacks on health care in Ukraine, including 24 incidents where health care facilities have been damaged or destroyed — including a maternity and children’s hospital — resulting in at least 12 deaths and 34 injuries. Other attacks have been on ambulances, health-care workers and other patients.

Altman argued that while the war is important to Ukrainians, it was not worth the global response it has received. He said that there should be more coverage about America’s “southern border” and China.

On Friday, the U.N. reported that at least 816 civilians have been killed since Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, though it’s believed to be considerably higher. U.S. officials estimate that more than 7,000 Russian troops have been killed, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that about 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed.

The death toll also includes several journalists, including two Fox News journalists who were killed when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire.

Since his removal, Altman’s supporters have not wavered either.

Heilman, who said he’s been asked by the Madison Diocese to steer clear of politics, told Altman during the March 16 podcast episode that they were “battle buddies.”

“I’m your battle buddy Father, and I got your six,” Heilman said, who has long called Altman a friend. “I’ll take a bullet for you.”

Altman has most recently been backed by the Flossmoor, Illinois-backed group “Coalition for Cancelled Priests,” or CFCP.

The group has taken to support Altman and a number of other priests that have been removed from their posts or reprimanded in some way, and has placed several billboards throughout La Crosse in recent months.

In its mission statement, the group — which has received an endorsement from actor, Catholic and conservative Mel Gibson — says it is “dedicated to spiritually and materially supporting faithful priests who seek to return to active ministry after being unjustly canceled by their bishops.”

On its website is an application for priests to apply for different types of support, including prayers, housing or rental assistance, legal help and more.

On July 26, 2021, Altman donated $100,000 to CFCP, matching a fundraiser it was hosting at the time.

“Because they’re going to help other priests that have been cancelled as well,” Altman said in a press release video, saying he had personally received more than enough in donations from supporters. Altman said in an audio message previously that his defense was estimated to cost at least $60,000.

Altman is set to speak at the one-year anniversary event for CFCP this summer in Beloit, where tickets range in price from $75 to $190 each.

Online fundraisers on Christian crowdfunding sites that were set up last year for Altman have garnered more than $776,800, with one still receiving donations as of five days ago.

As for St. James the Less, according to church bulletins Father Woodrow, or Woody, Pace is serving in a temporary role as parochial administrator of the church until a new pastor can be found.

