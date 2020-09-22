Father Altman stands by previous message denouncing Catholic Democrats in new video

He specifically speaks out against protesters again in this video, specifically ones that have been escalated to violence, saying they are an example of cancel culture.

"Evil preaches tolerance until it is dominant. Then it seeks to silence the good. That's our cancel culture. Every rioter, looter, burner, shooter or participant in the cancel culture is another attempt to establish through bullying, oppressive and intolerant socialist attitude," he said, quoting the Archbishop Charles Chaput.

Many have denounced Altman's first video as being too divisive, including the Diocese, but Altman said it is within his right as a priest to choose a political party or platform and preach that to his parish, as an act of "charity."

"The video was not divisive. The division already is real, the video only was honestly bringing that elephant into the room," he said. "But can we do that? Can we speak to moral issues in the public sphere?"

"Not only can we, as promised by our Constitution, and is explicitly supported by President Trump, we must. We must," Altman added.

Altman also responded to criticisms that his tone was too divisive or angry.