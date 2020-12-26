Father and daughter doctors at Gundersen receive COVID-19 vaccine together

Two generations of Dolan doctors, seated side by side, rolled up their sleeves as they simultaneously received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, an early Christmas present and an unforgettable memory.
Dr. Michael Dolan of internal medicine at Gundersen Health System, and daughter Dr. Emily Dolan, an internal medicine resident in her final year, didn't anticipate they would receive the Pfizer vaccine -- now available to first-tier priority individuals, which includes health care workers and long term care residents -- in tandem. But when Michael was notified they could be innoculated the same day, Emily leapt at the chance.
"It was a very special moment," Emily said. "To be able to be side by side at what feels like the beginning of the end is just so, so incredible. It just feels like we have this hope and this possibility of seeing the end of this pandemic. It was a really special day."
"I thought it was a great opportunity. I was looking forward to it for quite a while," Michael said. "The ability to kind of be unified in letting people know this is the right thing to do and representing our medical staff, and Emily representing the residency staff, this was a great way to encourage people to get the vaccine when they can."
Emily has been caring for COVID-19 patients in the ICU throughout the pandemic, while Michael worked on the floor, focused more on non-infected patients. The whole team at Gundersen, including residents, have stepped up to help during the crisis, Emily says, assisting both patients and their families. She expressed she felt fortunate to be among the staff to receive the vaccine the first week, with Gundersen receiving its initial shipment Monday and inoculating around 50 staff members the following day.
Up front, Gundersen received over 1,900 doses of the two-dose vaccine, with plans to give shots to up to 180 first-tier priority employees a day as supply permits. All those who are inoculated will need to have a second shot of the vaccine 21 days later. Michael is looking forward to having as many staff as possible vaccinated, saying "I believe that by doing so we can stabilize the healthcare system," as well as nursing home patients, protecting especially the elderly with comorbidities.
"My prediction is we will see a dramatic decline in the number of hospitalizations over the next four to six weeks and then hopefully as the rest of the population starts to get immunized really getting back to a normal existence without the fear of COVID and the strain its really put on the healthcare system," Michael says.
Both Michael and Emily, who spoke with the Tribune Friday, experienced very few symptoms post vaccine, they said, and encourage community members to be vaccinated once shots are available to the general public. Quickly dissipating side effects like mild nausea, fever or aches are normal, a sign the vaccine is working. Currently, the vaccine is not approved for children.
Emily, who praises the leadership at Gundersen and the residency program for their support during the pandemic, is honest about the emotional, mental and physical toll workers are experiencing, and expresses she is "really looking forward to a new chapter -- one where we can share smiles again and hug our loved ones. ... I'm really just looking to experience the newfounded joy with hope that this vaccine brings."
It's been a historic year, Michael says, capped off with a moment that will be forever imprinted in his memory.
"To be able to really start to close this chapter on the pandemic side by side with your child, who has been working incredibly hard during this time to take care of COVID patients -- it was really special," Michael said. "It is something I will never forget. I will always know where I got the vaccine and who I was with."
For Emily, the experience was a monumental one, both in their careers and their lives.
"I'm training at a place alongside my dad and following in his footsteps," Emily said. "It is really a dream come true for both of us and it felt right we were able to get the vaccine at the same time."
Community members are reminded to wear masks, avoid large gatherings, maintain physical distancing, wash hands regularly and stay home if sick until the general public has been vaccinated and the coronavirus is under control.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not yet available to those outside the first priority tier of health care workers and long term care residents. When available to the general public, Gundersen patients will be notified through their MyChart account online or via app, or will be contacted by phone. For more information, visit gundersenhealth.org/covid19.
