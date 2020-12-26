Father and daughter doctors at Gundersen receive COVID-19 vaccine together

Two generations of Dolan doctors, seated side by side, rolled up their sleeves as they simultaneously received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, an early Christmas present and an unforgettable memory.

Dr. Michael Dolan of internal medicine at Gundersen Health System, and daughter Dr. Emily Dolan, an internal medicine resident in her final year, didn't anticipate they would receive the Pfizer vaccine -- now available to first-tier priority individuals, which includes health care workers and long term care residents -- in tandem. But when Michael was notified they could be innoculated the same day, Emily leapt at the chance.

"It was a very special moment," Emily said. "To be able to be side by side at what feels like the beginning of the end is just so, so incredible. It just feels like we have this hope and this possibility of seeing the end of this pandemic. It was a really special day."

"I thought it was a great opportunity. I was looking forward to it for quite a while," Michael said. "The ability to kind of be unified in letting people know this is the right thing to do and representing our medical staff, and Emily representing the residency staff, this was a great way to encourage people to get the vaccine when they can."