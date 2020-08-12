Father of son with Type 1 diabetes completing annual JDRF ride in La Crosse solo after pandemic related cancellation

Mike Crowley is a busy man -- supervisor of the Waukesha County Board, CEO of the Waukesha County Habitat for Humanity -- yet he makes the time to pedal mile after mile, hour after hour, throughout the year.
His long rides, however, are not so much due to an affinity for cycling but a love for his 24-year-old son Andy, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 2.
An autoimmune disease that prevents the pancreas from producing insulin, the condition is unpreventable and so far incurable, though Crowley is dedicated to helping change the latter.
For the past 20 years, Crowley has participated in the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes, a national fundraiser that has raised more than $50 million for Type 1 diabetes research.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic required the organization to alter plans for the 2020 event, and instead of having riders choose one of five locations countrywide -- including La Crosse -- to set off on mass rides, bikers will be selecting their own paths and mileage, cycling as much as they like outdoors, inside on stationary bike or a combination, via the "My Ride" incarnation of the fundraiser, which concludes in November.
Crowley, who worked with JDRF to create the 100 mile La Crosse course years ago, having previously worked in the area, will follow that same path this Saturday, following a route over the Mississippi River to Minnesota, through Lansing, Iowa, and up a 750-foot bluff before heading back along the Mississippi to La Crescent and finishing in Riverside Park.
The La Crosse incarnation of the Ride to Cure Diabetes has amassed more than $15 million since its inception, and Crowley has personally raised $130,000.
"It is a difficult situation as we are a very social, family-oriented organization and love the camaraderie of the JDRF Ride To Cure Diabetes program," Crowley says of the pandemic-related changes. "But we have reimagined this ride and people across the country have continued to sign up, fundraise and train to do their own ride... I decided to do the (La Crosse ride) on my own, fundraise and promote through social media to inspire others to do the same."
For 2020, Crowley has already put in more than 1,500 miles of training and completed a 112-mile ride two weeks ago, raising $2,300, while the Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter is currently at about $55,000 of its $250,000 fundraising goal. The Wisconsin goal for this year is set at $500,000, and the national at $7 million.
For Crowley and his family, diabetes research is a priority, and advocacy a passion. The family previously traveled to Washington D.C., to lobby Congress for more Type 1 diabetes research funding, sharing a photo of Andy surrounded by cases of insulin syringes and lancets.
Maintaining a normal blood sugar level is crucial in reducing the risk of Type 1 diabetes complications, which include potentially disabling or life-threatening damage to the heart, nerves, eyes, kidneys, feet or blood vessels.
"Andy has endured nearly 118,000 insulin shots and finger pokes that have kept him alive since he was diagnosed. He has done a wonderful job of managing diabetes and keeping it from ruling his life. Painful...and a pain...but it has kept Andy alive," Crowley wrote on his My Ride fundraising page.
Crowley is so dedicated to JDRF efforts, he three years ago became certified as a ride coach for the organization, assisting others in achieving their nutrition, fitness and training goals and advocating for the fundraising ride.
"The motivation to put in long hours of training and riding is because I see the results," Crowley says. "Crossing a finish line, safe, sound and smiling is an amazing feeling. It is also an amazing feeling that you can make a positive difference in people's lives through fundraising for a cause -- part of helping research to find a cure for T1D."
Those wishing to cheer Crowley on -- from a safe distance -- can catch him departing from Riverside Park, near the Radisson Hotel, around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, with his first stop expected at approximately 7:45 a.m. at Wildcat Landing in Brownsville, Minn.
After three stops in Iowa, he will head back through Brownsville around 2:15 p.m. and anticipates arriving back at Riverside Park between 3 to 3:30 p.m.
To donate to the Wisconsin JDRF My Ride fundraiser, visit http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/teamwisconsin
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
