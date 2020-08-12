Father of son with Type 1 diabetes completing annual JDRF ride in La Crosse solo after pandemic related cancellation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Crowley is a busy man -- supervisor of the Waukesha County Board, CEO of the Waukesha County Habitat for Humanity -- yet he makes the time to pedal mile after mile, hour after hour, throughout the year.

His long rides, however, are not so much due to an affinity for cycling but a love for his 24-year-old son Andy, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 2.

An autoimmune disease that prevents the pancreas from producing insulin, the condition is unpreventable and so far incurable, though Crowley is dedicated to helping change the latter.

For the past 20 years, Crowley has participated in the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes, a national fundraiser that has raised more than $50 million for Type 1 diabetes research.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic required the organization to alter plans for the 2020 event, and instead of having riders choose one of five locations countrywide -- including La Crosse -- to set off on mass rides, bikers will be selecting their own paths and mileage, cycling as much as they like outdoors, inside on stationary bike or a combination, via the "My Ride" incarnation of the fundraiser, which concludes in November.