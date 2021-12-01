Fatigue most common post-covid symptom for women, shortness of breath for men

A Mayo Clinic study of longhaul coronavirus patients has found women experience different symptoms than their male counterparts, information that may help with diagnosis and treatment of post-COVID syndrome.

The small study looked at 108 patients, 81 of them female, seen between January to April 2021 in Mayo Clinic Rochester's Post-COVID-19 Care Clinic. The top symptoms experienced by both genders included fatigue, muscle ache/pain, low blood pressure, chest pain, shortness of breath and headache. Among women, 72% listed fatigue as their most prevalent symptom, while men most commonly cited shortness of breath at 58%. Six phenotypes were identified in total.

Of those involved in the study, the most common comorbidities were obesity and anxiety, followed by depression and gastrointestinal disease, and 16% had been admitted to the hospital for acute COVID infection. The patients were seen at the Post-COVID clinic, on average, 148 days after developing symptoms.

Of all studied individuals, 69% of women and 39% of men had a rise in interleukin (IL-6), a cytokine, or inflammatory protein, released into the bloodstream to help the immune system fight infection. Over half the patients continued to have high IL-6 levels, associated with fatigue, up to three months post infection.

The combination of fatigue, muscle aches and low blood pressure comprises central sensitization syndrome, and gender is a known variable in influencing overall immune response to COVID. Women have higher levels of inflammatory cytokines than men.

Genetics might also be a factor in incidence of central sensitization, and some personality types are more affected, including "people pleasers," the study authors say. Having the relevant candidate genes and personality type along with a sensitizing event, such as a virus, brings on symptoms that may expand beyond those initially predominant.

Knowledge of phenotypes studied, the study authors note, could help with defining the etiology, or cause, of the disease and most effective treatments.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.