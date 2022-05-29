Favorites headline new Heider season

Two of the most popular tribute shows to ever play the Marie W.Heider Center for the Arts are returning for the 2022-2023 season and that should excite fans of Buddy Holly and John Denver.

The season’s finale on April 14 will feature Ted Vigil and his John Denver Tribute. The last time Vigil appeared at the Heider Center a second show had to be added because he sold out the first one. He then proceeded to almost sell out the second one as well.

According to Heider Center Arts Director Dan Heerts, Vigil is the spitting image of John Denver visually. “And if you close your eyes you’d swear you’re listening to John Denver,” Heerts said. “He’s amazing and tours constantly so when we were able to snag him for another date we grabbed him.”

The other returnee is Billy McGuigan, a musician well-known to Heider Center audiences. According to Heerts, Mcguigan has performed at the Heider Center at least four times — either with rock tributes or Beatles tributes. He’s notorious for channeling the spirit of early rock ‘n’ roll with enthusiasm and energy.

Mcguigan’s “Rave On!” tribute to Buddy Holly is his most popular show and features a big brass section. Scheduled for Nov. 19, it will be the second show of the new Heider season.

Meanwhile, the season’s opening show is “Roll On,” a tribute to the group Alabama. “They’ll play all the iconic songs from that group and they have great harmonies and instrumentation,” Heerts said.

As in the past, the Heider Center will host a Christmas show during the holiday season. This year it will be “A Jazzy Little Christmas” with Anna Bartlett. On Friday, Dec. 16, Barlett will offer a “jazzed up” version of traditional Christmas favorites.

In January the first show of 2023 will be “Give Our Regards: An Evening of Broadway.” And, while it’s a salute to great songs from shows like “Hello Dolly,” “Oklahoma,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Hamilton,” it will have a definite Las Vegas flavor. Heerts noted that the singers involved have been doing Las Vegas revues of Broadway shows like “Forever Plaid” and “Beauty and the Beast” for years.

February’s Heider Center offering features another tribute — this one to Whitney Houston. It’s by Ashlie Amber who’s actually more of a country artist. “She put this show together after Whitney’s death and has been touring with it ever since,” Heerts said. “It’s an inspirational, heartfelt show that tells the story of Whitney’s life through her music.”

There will be two shows on the schedule for March. On March 10 the Heider Center will welcome Ball in the House, an a capella group from Boston that specializes in soul and pop music. They’ll do everything from the Beach Boys and the Temptations on up to the Jonas Brothers,” Heerts said.

Later in the month, horn lovers will get their due on the 30th when Alliance Brass takes the stage. “They’re a quintet of brass musicians (French horn, trombone, two trumpets and tuba) whose repertoire includes everything from Renaissance music on up through jazz and a bit of classical,” Heerts said.

Discounted season ticket packages with guaranteed seats are on sale now through June 30. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at noon on August 15. For more information call 608-786-2550 or go to the Heider Center website at https://heidercenter.org.

