 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FCC to host chickencue fundraiser
0 comments

FCC to host chickencue fundraiser

{{featured_button_text}}

The Family & Children's Center of La Crosse will host a chickencue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at 1707 Main St. Presales are available until Aug. 31 for $10, or $12 at the door, while quantities last.

Proceeds from this event help maintain services for hundreds of families and children who are at risk in the community.

To purchase presale tickets or learn more, visit fcconline.org/fcc_announcement/chicken-q.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Early Literacy Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News