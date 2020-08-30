FCC to host chickencue fundraiser

Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Family & Children's Center of La Crosse will host a chickencue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at 1707 Main St. Presales are available until Aug. 31 for $10, or $12 at the door, while quantities last.