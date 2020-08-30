FCC to host chickencue fundraiser

Return to homepage ×
The Family & Children's Center of La Crosse will host a chickencue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at 1707 Main St. Presales are available until Aug. 31 for $10, or $12 at the door, while quantities last.
Proceeds from this event help maintain services for hundreds of families and children who are at risk in the community.
To purchase presale tickets or learn more, visit fcconline.org/fcc_announcement/chicken-q.
