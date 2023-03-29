The FDA has given approval for over the counter sales of the opioid antidote Narcan, a move medical professionals hope will save lives.

Narcan, a nasal spray version of naloxone, is used to reverse the effects of an overdose on opioid and opiate drugs including heroin, fentanyl, morphine and oxycodone. It can currently be purchased without a prescription, but requires a pharmacist interaction. Making Narcan available in grocery stores, convenience stores and vending machines, through retailers and online would increase its accessibility and convenience, as well as reduce potential concerns about judgement or scrutiny.

The move to reclassify Narcan as a nonprescription drug comes as opioid misuse spikes. Now the No. 1 cause of overdose deaths in the U.S., opioids accounted for around 60% of the 101,750 fatalities from Nov. 2021 to Oct. 2022.

Wisconsin in 2021 reported 1,427 total deaths, 73% which involved fentanyl, a drug 50 times more potent than heroin, and that year nearly 84% of overdose deaths in La Crosse County involved opioids.

In order to obtain over-the-counter status, Narcan maker Emergent BioSolutions was required to submit data proving its safety and efficacy, as well as consumer comprehension of its administration. Last February, the Joint Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee recommended its OTC approval, and FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf gave final approval March 29.

Per the Feb. 15 FDA briefing document provided to the advisory committees, sales of all versions of naloxone increased 81% from 2017 to 2021. Of the nasal spray alone, sales jumped from 1.1 million units in 2017 to 5.6 million in 2021.

“Today’s approval underscores the extensive efforts the agency has undertaken to combat the overdose crisis,” said FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research director Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni. “The FDA is working with our federal partners to help ensure continued access to all forms of naloxone during the transition of this product from prescription status to nonprescription/OTC status. Further, we will work with any sponsor seeking to market a nonprescription naloxone product, including through an Rx-to-OTC switch, and encourage manufacturers to contact the agency as early as possible to initiate discussions.”

How soon Narcan will be available directly to consumer, and at what price point, will be determined by the manufacturer. Other versions of naloxone will continue to be available by prescription.

In an interview with the Tribune last month, Gundersen Health System emergency medicine specialist Dr. Chris Eberlein expressed concern about the cost of Narcan, as the $110 price tag for a two-pack puts it out reach for most consumers. Califf on Wednesday said the FDA will encourage the manufacturer set an affordable price for over-the-counter Narcan.

In order to be effective, Narcan must be administered immediately, and more than one dose may be needed. The drug, explains Mayo Clinic Arizona addiction specialist Dr. Holly Geyer, works by temporarily blocking the effects of an opioid.

"Naloxone goes through the bloodstream, straight to that part of the brain," says Geyer. "It knocks off the opioid from that receptor, binds to it and prevents the opioid from having an effect."

To administer Narcan, place the patient on their side, insert the nozzle into a nostril and squeeze. As the effects are temporary, it is crucial to call 911 right away. Eberlein stresses the importance of performing rescue breaths if the Narcan isn't proving effective.

Narcan is currently available for free — administration training may be required — at Vivent Health and Narcan Direct program agencies, including the La Crosse County Health Department and Gundersen, and without a prescription at pharmacies, where it is kept behind the counter.