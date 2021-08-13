FDA, CDC recommend COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised persons

The FDA late Thursday authorized COVID-19 booster shots for select immunocompromised individuals, with the CDC Friday recommending the extra dose as well.
The FDA, which last winter granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and later the Johnson and Johnson one does version, will now allow a third shot of the Pfizer and Moderna incarnations for some individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those who have had organ transplants, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, or those with HIV. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously on Friday to advise the extra shot.
“The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease. After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in an FDA release.
“Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19. As we’ve previously stated, other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time. The FDA is actively engaged in a science-based, rigorous process with our federal partners to consider whether an additional dose may be needed in the future.”
Severely immunocompromised persons are far more likely to require hospitalization for COVID-19, and around 9 million U.S. residents, about 2.4% of the population, are considered immunocompromised and considered eligible for the third dose, which Dr. Raj Palraj of Mayo Clinic Health System says "increases antibody levels significantly."
Whether a second dose of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine would offer a similar antibody boost has not yet been studied.
A third dose of Moderna or Pfizer must be spaced 28 days after the second dose, and the CDC is not requiring an order from a medical professional to get the extra shot.
"It's honor system, but I would encourage patients to discuss with their healthcare provider if they are eligible," Palraj says. As a booster shot is not yet approved for other non-immunocompromised individuals, Palraj discourages persons from attempting to obtain one dishonestly.
"I would advise people to wait for the scientific data before trying to get one," Palraj says.
Currently, the CDC advises masking for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, when in public in areas with high transmission rights. This is especially crucial for those who are vulnerable to severe effects of the virus, and distancing is also advised. Family members or those who share the household are also urged to be vaccinated to protect those with health conditions.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.