FDA, CDC recommend COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised persons

Severely immunocompromised persons are far more likely to require hospitalization for COVID-19, and around 9 million U.S. residents, about 2.4% of the population, are considered immunocompromised and considered eligible for the third dose, which Dr. Raj Palraj of Mayo Clinic Health System says "increases antibody levels significantly."

Whether a second dose of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine would offer a similar antibody boost has not yet been studied.

A third dose of Moderna or Pfizer must be spaced 28 days after the second dose, and the CDC is not requiring an order from a medical professional to get the extra shot.

"It's honor system, but I would encourage patients to discuss with their healthcare provider if they are eligible," Palraj says. As a booster shot is not yet approved for other non-immunocompromised individuals, Palraj discourages persons from attempting to obtain one dishonestly.

"I would advise people to wait for the scientific data before trying to get one," Palraj says.

Currently, the CDC advises masking for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, when in public in areas with high transmission rights. This is especially crucial for those who are vulnerable to severe effects of the virus, and distancing is also advised. Family members or those who share the household are also urged to be vaccinated to protect those with health conditions.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.