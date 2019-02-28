February in La Crosse is now the snowiest February on record, thanks to 0.4 inches of snow that fell Wednesday.
The new record of 31.1 inches surpasses the previous record set in February 1959, when 31.0 inches of snow fell.
This winter, a total of 52.2 inches of snow has fallen since Oct. 1, 2018. The normal snowfall for this time period is 34.2 inches. The most snowfall for this time period is 61.5 inches, back in 1970-1971. The least snowfall for this time period is 7.6 inches, back in 1967-1968.
