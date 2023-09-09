The town of Campbell may have some extra help soon in its fight against high PFAS levels in its water.

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden stopped by Campbell's town hall Friday to discuss $2 million included in the proposed Interior and Environment Appropriations Bill that, if passed by Congress after it reconvenes this month, will go to the town of Campbell Water Utility to help provide drinkable tap water to residents.

Campbell Town Chairman Dan Kapanke said over 1,400 homes have used bottled instead of tap water for the past 3 years due to the contamination of private wells.

The town aims to create a municipal water system utilizing deeper wells, but a cost estimate for the project likely won't be available for another six months to a year.

Van Orden said Friday that a firefighting mandate created by the federal government is to blame for the contamination, though at the time the dangers of the chemicals used were unknown.

The fire suppressant Aqueous Film Forming Foam, which contains PFAS, was once required to be used on airfields like the La Crosse Airport and by fire departments. Actual firefighting activities as well as training with the chemicals caused water in the area to be contaminated by PFAS, sometimes called "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in the environment.

"If the federal government said that you are going to do this and it turns out there's negative consequences of this, it's the federal government's responsibility to clean this up," Van Orden said.

"The federal government has a financial responsibility directly to these communities that were mandated to use these chemicals," he said.

Van Orden said the funding, which would be distributed through the United States Environmental Protection Agency's Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, has been worked on by a bipartisan group in Washington, D.C.

"There's no reason that you should have to have bottled water in your house provided by the state," Van Orden said. "This is the United States of America in 2023, you should be able to turn your tap on and drink out of it."

Van Orden emphasized that funding for Campbell, along with other area communities like Eau Claire, is a top priority for the group working on it.

"We will leverage all of the power that we have from the federal government, all of our resources," he said.

Van Orden said the funding, which he said starts at $2 million but may grow, will hopefully start to be distributed next year.

A group of French Island residents whose wells have been contaminated with PFAS filed a $42M lawsuit against the city of La Crosse. The city operates the airport.

The 2023-25 state biennial budget approved in June includes $125 million to remove PFAS contaminants in the state’s ground and drinking water. How and where that money will be spent is not outlined in the budget document.