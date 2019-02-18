Try 1 month for 99¢

Federal government offices in La Crosse are closed today in observance of Presidents Day.

The post office will be closed, and mail will not be delivered.

But city, county and state government offices in La Crosse will be open. The La Crosse Public Library also will be open. And La Crosse city buses and garbage pickup will operate on their regular schedules.

