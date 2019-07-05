TOMAH — The Tomah Area MobilePack for "Feed My Starving Children" is open for volunteers to begin signing up for shifts on Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, 1625 Butts Ave.
Open shifts are listed below, though the availability of open slots will vary:
Friday, July 12:
- Noon to 2 p.m., set up; volunteers needed.
- 3 to 5 p.m., packing food.
- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., packing food.
Saturday, July 13:
- 9 to 11 a.m., packing food.
- Noon to 2 p.m., packing food.
- 2 to 4 p.m., cleaning up; many hands make light work.
Sign up by visiting www.fmsc.org and following the links to Volunteer, looking for the Tomah MobilePack #1907-085AU. Note that if the only shift you're able to work is full, you are welcome to come anyway. All help will be appreciated.
Food collected will go to Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah, and all donations are welcome the day of packing.
