Feeling sleepy, cranky or achy? You may have thyroid dysfunction

It's estimated that over 30 million Americans have thyroid dysfunction. Women are five times more likely to develop thyroid problems than men.

"The thyroid can seem a bit mysterious, but in reality, it's simply a small endocrine gland at the base of the neck," says Dr. Tal Yalon, a surgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "The gland is shaped like a butterfly and located in the front of the neck below the Adam's apple. The thyroid produces hormones important to the healthy functioning of major organs, as well as virtually every cell of the body. The biggest concern is at least half of all thyroid dysfunction cases are undiagnosed and not treated."

January is Thyroid Awareness Month. What many don’t know is that the thyroid is responsible for producing hormones that play a crucial role in many of the body's systems — from cells and tissues to organs, like the heart, brain, liver and kidneys. When the thyroid is producing either too much or too little of these hormones, other body systems can get out of balance, leading to a wide variety of problems.

"Unless you have a very large nodule on your thyroid, you probably won't easily know you have a thyroid problem," explains Yalon. "Your thyroid can affect things like sleep, heart rate and core body temperature. However, changes in your weight, personality, emotions and even skin texture can also be symptoms of potential thyroid problems."

Other signs to look for include:

Menstrual cycle changes: Both an overactive and underactive thyroid can cause changes in your menstrual cycle.

Infertility and miscarriage: Low thyroid function can affect ovulation, causing infertility or even a miscarriage.

Goiter: A goiter is essentially an enlargement or growth in your neck where your thyroid is located.

Brain fog: An overactive thyroid can interfere with your ability to concentrate. Memory loss, mental fatigue or brain fog are all symptoms of a thyroid problem.

Thinning hair: Thinning hair, especially the hair on your eyebrows, can indicate that your thyroid has a problem.

Bowel changes.

One of the most common problems affecting the thyroid gland, according to Dr. Yalon, is hypothyroidism. This occurs when the gland stops making enough hormones. The most common cause of this condition is Hashimoto’s thyroiditis — an autoimmune disorder that ultimately causes the gland to stop working.

Other disorders can cause the gland to be overactive and make too many hormones. This is called hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism usually is caused by an autoimmune disease called Graves’ disease or by a metabolically active thyroid nodule that is making too many hormones.

"Some disorders do require surgery for treatment," adds Yalon, who specializes in endocrine surgery at Mayo Clinic Health System. "Thyroid lobectomy and hemi lobectomy are surgeries that remove part of the gland, whereas a total thyroidectomy removes the entire gland. Thyroid cancer treatment usually requires total thyroidectomy and, in some cases, removal of lymph nodes in the neck. Some noncancerous nodules become large enough to cause pain, swallowing and breathing problems."

The good news is, once diagnosed and treated, it’s entirely possible to live a normal, healthy life, says Yalon. If concerned about your thyroid, there's a simple thing you can do at home.

"Go to a mirror or grab a handheld mirror along with a glass of water," suggests Yalon. "Using the mirror, focus on the lower front area of your neck, above the collarbone and below the voice box. While focusing on this area, tip your head back, take a drink of water and swallow. As you swallow, look at your neck. Check for any bulges or protrusions. If you see a bulge, it might be best to check with your primary care provider."

Yalon says to discuss with your primary care provider if signs and symptoms are present, or if a nodule is noted in the lower front sides of your neck. They might perform a physical exam and, if warranted, order lab tests and X-rays. You also may be referred to an endocrinologist or ear, nose and throat specialist. If surgery is needed, you will be referred to either a ear, nose and throat, endocrine or general surgeon with expertise in performing thyroid procedures to evaluate and talk with you about your options.

IN PHOTOS: Mayo hospital construction in La Crosse