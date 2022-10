The Fellow Christian Athletes Club is holding its annual "Fields of Faith" Wednesday, Oct. 12, fromĀ 7 to 8:30 pm on the Onalaska High football field.

FCA and youth groups from around the area are invited to play games, pray together, and hold a testimony from special athletes that come to talk about our faith.

There will be snacks and deserts provided for those attending. The public is invited, and the event is free.