“It’s all going to be OK mom, no matter what happens. I love you and miss you so much.”

About the series Across the nation, state and our community, fentanyl is leading the drug addiction crisis, surpassing all other substances in overdose deaths. Cheap, powerful and easily transported due to its microscopic size, the synthetic opioid is nearly impossible to measure precisely for illicit use and is increasing mixed — sometimes without the awareness of the user — in drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and even marijuana. With a distressing 11 local overdose deaths being investigated just five weeks into 2023, and the possible inclusion of tranquilizers in area drug supply, medical officials and law enforcement are ramping up efforts to warn the community of just how dangerous the drug is, and to get naloxone into the hands of those who use and the people around them. In Part two of "Fentanyl: A deadly epidemic," the Tribune looks further at the life and tragic death of Amara Rose Lee, her mother's quest to honor her daughter and help others by establishing a foundation, and the collaborative fight to disrupt the drug crisis.

Heidi Overson for years has held on to the sheet of notebook paper, the words written in black pen by her daughter Amara “Mari” Rose Lee as she sat in a jail cell. It was one of Mari’s many periods in custody as she grappled with drug addiction, and one of many notes she sent her mom, all lovingly saved.

Mari had been abusing illegal drugs and alcohol since her early teens, but it wasn’t until 2015 that Heidi learned how far her daughter had fallen. That year, filled with excitement, Mari told her mother she might have “found the one,” a man who cared about her, loved her, would look out for her.

He would be the one who shot heroin into Mari’s vein for the first time, and the one who revived her when she overdosed the first time. The experience wasn’t enough to make Mari stop using. Instead, she drifted further into a life of darkness, stealing to support her habit, lying and manipulating those around her, and promising time after time she would turn her back on drugs.

But rarely can one walk away from that first high and never return. More likely, one will die trying to feel that euphoria again.

A life crumbling before their eyes

Mari was just three months old when Randy Overson met her mother, Heidi. Heidi and Mari’s biological father, Jeff Richardson, were no longer together, and Randy knew mother and daughter were a package deal, one he welcomed wholeheartedly.

“I loved this girl, and I loved this little baby — it was kind of meant to be,” Randy says. “She was my daughter.”

While Mari would spend time with Richardson, who lived in other cities in Wisconsin before moving out of state, Randy was the “papa” who raised her, along with the two daughters and son he and Heidi had together. Mari showed a strong personality from a young age — “sharp and intuitive, cute with a little bit of sassy, and just a wonderful little kid,” Randy says.

Mari was adventurous, finding the fun in even a simple trip to the grocery store. She drew friends in like a magnet and had the ability to make everyone feel important, never rushing a conversation.

“She was ready to listen and she always had time for you,” Randy says. “That’s love when people do that.”

Mari and her best friend, Anne, were inseparable, Heidi says, and “shared a special bond that no one would forget. They were your typical high school chums, and they planned on experiencing life after graduation hand in hand.”

As kids, Mari and her siblings delighted in being tossed into the air at the pool, making a big splash into the deep end, flying kites and spending long hours at the playground. The family jokingly shared insistence that Bigfoot lived in the woods behind their home, and occasionally donned matching “Going Squatchin’” hats.

When Mari entered middle school, she began to spend less time with family, drinking and smoking marijuana, and by high school was taking hallucinogens. But she hid it well from her family and friends, even Anne, and Mari seemed to be in control of her life, walking the stage at graduation and still boasting a cheerful grin.

But in the years after high school, she was introduced to methamphetamine. And when heroin entered Mari’s realm, it became evident the drugs now dominated her.

In 2015, she overdosed for the first time — “the first time as far as we know,” Heidi says.

Mari had been revived and released from the hospital before Randy and Heidi got there, and the next day Randy found his stepdaughter walking down the street by her house, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt on that January night, her face “white as a ghost.”

“She started yelling at me in the middle of the street, saying it was none of my business and things like that,” Randy recalls. “And I thought, ‘Oh my God, we’re in trouble.’ Here’s a girl that I pushed on the swingset, doing the underdog, and now here she is, high.”

Over the next several years, Mari vacillated between using and sobriety. She would tell her parents, “I’m clean,” when she made it two weeks without drugs, and Randy would say, “No, you’re not. A month, two months, you keep adding. A year clean is fantastic.”

During those periods, however brief, “it was like the old Mari was back,” Randy says. “And when she realized she was having trouble again, she was really trying but she couldn’t (quit). It was like a monster that was taunting her.”

It was evident when Mari was using again, Randy says, when she was deeply sick from withdrawal. To protect their other children, Mari was not welcome to stay in the home when she returned to the high, drug paraphernalia found in her room.

Watching their daughter relapse again and again, “was like a death by a thousand cuts,” says Randy. “It was seven years of it.”

No matter what Mari did, or how long she was gone, the depths of Heidi’s love for her daughter never wavered.

“Each time she came back, we all welcomed her with open arms,” says Heidi. “She knew we would have done anything for her. We really fought as hard as we could.”

Heidi always had hope, and while he did as well, Randy was also pragmatic.

“I knew I would lose her in some form,” Randy says. “She’d either die or go to prison.”

At 31, Mari lost the battle of addiction.

Addressing the challenges of fentanyl

Over 20 million people in the U.S. have a substance use disorder, and with the highest relapse rate of any substance —75% to 90% — opiates are a growing threat.

Opiates, including fentanyl, activate a dopamine release, and the feelings of pleasure are reinforcing triggers. Over time the brain adapts to the drug, needing more and more to achieve the same high.

The diminished sensitivity, according to the National Institute of Health’s National Institute on Drug Abuse, “(makes) it hard to feel pleasure from anything besides the drug. When people become addicted, drug seeking and drug use take over their lives.”

The hold the drug had on Mari was evident, Randy says.

“She would say ‘sorry’ a lot,” Randy says. “She really tried, but it’s a monster. The drug becomes their master.”

The mortality rate of opioid addicts — overdose is the greatest cause — ranges from six to 20 times higher than that of the general population, a 2015 Harvard study states, and those who do recover often continue or begin to use alcohol or other drugs. Individuals who suffered abuse or have mental health conditions have a higher relapse rate.

While the illicit manufacturing of fentanyl is a more recent phenomenon, the synthetic opioid was developed as an intravenous anesthetic six decades ago, and when used as intended in a hospital setting, fentanyl is actually a safer pain reliever than other drugs.

“Anyone who has had surgery has been overdosed on drugs,” says Dr. Chris Eberlein, emergency medicine physician at Gundersen Health System. “You stop breathing, you are completely unresponsive. But we manage your condition and the respiratory component. We wait for the drug to wear off and you wake up.”

The anesthetic has a wide therapeutic index, with fewer adverse effects than some alternatives. But in the absence of medical oversight and precise dosing, the slowed breathing brought on by fentanyl can lead to potentially permanent damage to the brain and lungs.

In addition, individuals may not be properly cleaning their skin or using sterile needles when injecting drugs, which can lead to hepatitis, bacteria in the blood, endocarditis, wound botulism and even potentially fatal necrotizing fasciitis, or flesh-eating disease.

Fentanyl’s impact on the opioid receptor in the brain can increase its deadliness by decreasing responsiveness to the opiate overdose antidote narcan, and Eberlein stresses the importance of being trained in rescue breathing in addition to narcan administration.

“After not breathing for around five minutes, you will start to have cardiac issues and eventually your heart will stop beating,” says Eberlein.

Those brought into the emergency room for overdose will not be reported to law enforcement, and Wisconsin has a Good Samaritan Law and Act 33 (2017) to protect “aiders” and “aided persons” who seek police or ambulance assistance.

“I know there is a fear that goes along with calling the police to have us come — our role is to get there and make sure this person is safe and reverse any effects of the drug,” Jason Melby, assistant chief of the La Crosse Police Department, explained during a press conference last month. “The least they need to worry about is us actually taking some level of law enforcement action.”

People who present at the emergency room in the throes of overdose are invited to meet with a social worker to discuss available resources, such as a peer support specialist and mental health or addiction services, and most do accept, says Eberlein.

In effort to reach those who are revived but refuse transport for additional care, Gundersen Tri-State in 2020 became the first ambulance service in Wisconsin to give out “Leave Behind Overdose Safety Kits” with naloxone — a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose — a mask for rescue breathing, usage instructions and information on how to get help in the community.

Kits are also available to overdose patients who are brought to the hospital, and paramedics may also distribute the kits when responding to other emergency calls if opioid use is known or suspected.

“We’ve had very good success with distributing Narcan” — a brand name of naloxone — “around our community,” says Eberlein. “That is in part why we haven’t seen as high a rate of drug overdose deaths per capita as other areas. But, obviously we are still having an increase almost every year.”

As with needle exchange programs, some have argued easy access to naloxone is a form of enabling drug use. Eberlein says it gives people a fighting chance.

“People can recover from opioid addiction. The goal of (naloxone) is to keep them alive until they recover,” Eberlein says. “There are many, many people in the our community that have had addiction issues that are very productive members of society, and we owe it to people to give them a chance.”

Narcan can be purchased without a prescription at drugstores and is available for free at Vivent Health and Narcan Direct program agencies, including the La Crosse County Health Department and Gundersen. Training program attendance may be required.

UW-La Crosse currently has naloxone boxes on campus, and in Vernon County, Sheriff Roy Torgerson says there are efforts being made to have naloxone available to school nurses. Fentanyl test strips are available through the La Crosse County Health Department as part of a pilot program, formed following Gov. Tony Evers’ decriminalization of the product last year. Funding for the strips came from the State Opioid Response Grant.

“We hope the test strips will allow people to make informed decisions about what they’re using,” Anneliese Skoda, integrated support and recovery services assistant manager at La Crosse County Human Services, said in a release last June. “People may not be aware a substance contains fentanyl, but if they are maybe they will choose not to use, or at least make sure they use with someone who has access to Narcan.”

With any drug, Randy says, people are “playing Russian roulette,” with fentanyl showing up even in vapes; hospitalizations in other parts of the country have been reported due to laced marijuana.

The West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, a drug task force encompassing La Crosse, Vernon, Trempealeau, Monroe and Jackson counties, is working to head off drugs at the source, “taking mainline distributors off the street,” says Scott Bjerkos, Vernon County investigator. Several high volume drug busts have made over the past two years, with some dealers found in possession of up to three pounds of fentanyl.

So potent is fentanyl that a specialized ventilation hood is utilized when examining drugs, with another officer in possession of Narcan on standby in case the person conducting the testing has accidental contact with the substance. Roadside testing is no longer conducted.

“It’s too dangerous,” says Bjerkos.

There is no cure for drug addiction, but it can be successfully managed. For heroin or fentanyl addiction, medication is the first line of treatment, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, typically paired with behavioral health therapy or counseling. Medications include methadone, buprenorphine and extended release naltrexone. There are several methadone clinics in southwest Wisconsin, including facilities in La Crosse.

Detoxing alone is not sufficient to prevent relapse, and can even be deadly. After a period of sobriety, tolerance lowers, and if an individual returns to using the same dose they previously needed to produce a high, they can easily overdose.

Withdrawal symptoms can occur in as little as hours for fentanyl users, causing nausea, vomiting, cold flashes, spasms, muscle pain and intense cravings for the drug. The intensity of the discomfort leads many to continue using.

Per the Harvard study, family and social support and employment helps facilitate recovery, while the NIDA cites “stress cues” associated with drug use, such as people, places, environments and situations, as the most common cause of relapse.

For Mari, being around the people she used drugs with and in the places she got high impeded her chances at lasting recovery, Heidi believes, and Randy says being around others who are actively using sets up “a losing battle.”

“La Crosse was not a good place for her to be,” says Heidi. “And winter was always very dark for her. I wasn’t surprised that she first overdosed in January and years later died in January.”

Torgerson says Vernon County has not yet reached the level of crisis as La Crosse, but that “we are working to get in schools and work with community groups to fight this problem that is very close by. I think we are doing a good job to educate the community but I don’t think they understand just how bad it is.”

Torgerson asks residents to stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and seek out resources if needed, noting, “We want to keep everyone safe, especially our vulnerable youth. Most importantly, we all need to work together to fight this crisis.”

Bjerkos has been in the fight for over 36 years, and his decades in law enforcement haven’t jaded him to the ravages of the drug crisis.

“Whenever a life is lost to drug use or overdose, I always to try to be a problem solver — what could we have done differently, trying to be proactive?” says Bjerkos. “There is always hope. Once you lose hope, you lose your drive.”

Starting a foundation

The morning of Jan. 7, 2022, Heidi believes God looked down on Mari, alone on the kitchen floor of an apartment, and said “OK, Amara, it’s time to come home and rest.”

When she learned Mari had died from an accidental overdose from fentanyl, which filled the syringe Mari believed to be heroin, Overson was devastated, her grief compounded by the knowledge that Mari had died alone.

“I wanted to be the one to put her in the body bag,” Heidi says, becoming tearful. “I wanted to be there when they picked her up. She was my daughter. As a mother, you see them take their first breath and want to be there when they take their last.”

After years of rotating between jail, rehab, homelessness and squatting, Mari had few possessions left when she died. All Heidi has left, she says, “are the precious memories, the purse she carried that night she died and its contents, mostly travel-sized toiletries items, hair clips, some jewelry. That’s all I have. It’s all still in the bag from the morgue.”

Heidi had to find one of her own outfits for Mari to be dressed in for the burial. One of Mari’s sisters brought a pair of earrings.

“It was horrible,” says Heidi. “Just horrible. I was going through the motions, and nothing seemed real. The funeral was surreal. When I saw her, I thought and hoped they had the wrong person. My heart felt a glimmer of hope that this wasn’t really her.

“But as I got closer to her, yes, it was her. There was my girl. I stroked her hands and told her, ‘It’s OK, Mari. It’s all OK now.’ But as they took her away after the service, I couldn’t see her leave me again. I cried out, ‘Mari, don’t leave me.’”

But now, she believes, Mari is in a better place.

“She is finally at peace,” says Heidi. “And happier than we can imagine.”

Heidi herself may never make peace with her loss, but she is dedicated to keeping Mari’s memory alive while helping other families avoid the devastating fate of her daughter. It was just days after Mari’s death when Overson, back home following the funeral and celebration of life, proclaimed “I’m starting a foundation.”

It was not a promise made in the emotion of the moment, one that would dwindle as the responsibilities of work and family continued. For Heidi, once the spark of inspiration was lit, her drive never lulled.

“Amara did not die for nothing,” Heidi wrote on the Amara Rose Foundation website. “Amara had a beautiful soul, sparkling personality and a grounded faith. She just couldn’t beat her illness. She would have wanted us to do this — to help and save others who have the same disease.

“She would have wanted us to fight with every fiber of our beings to get drugs off the streets and out of the hands and arms of our children and loved ones.”

Though Randy, a private person, was hesitant to share their story and draw publicity, he recognized how important the foundation was to his wife, and the impact it could make.

“You can’t pretend this doesn’t happen,” Randy says. “We want to tell people we understand the pain, and we’re in this position that if we can help somebody we should do it.”

While Heidi has a job in writing and editing, the foundation has become another full-time effort, with nine others joining her on the board of the foundation. Each has a connection to addiction and mental illness through their family or work. Outside advisors include a jail minister, law enforcement members and individuals in recovery.

In addition to Richardson, Randy, Mari’s sister Hallie and her cousin Cherie, the board includes an attorney, a woman in recovery who helps others with addiction, correctional officer Veronica Hoiland, who worked with Mari at the Vernon County jail, Bjerkos and Julie Tully, who lost her son Karl to a drug overdose.

In 2017, Mari had purchased heroin for her and Karl, and the syringe he kept, unbeknownst to them both, contained fentanyl. Mari was charged with first degree reckless homicide/delivery of drugs, and after breaking bond served a year in jail.

“I had been avoiding Karl’s parents all this time because I felt so horrible that my daughter had given him the dose that killed him,” says Heidi. Though she and Tully had previously talked just once over phone, when the foundation was formed, Overson asked her join as a director.

“We finally met at our first board meeting,” says Heidi. “We hugged and cried. She said she never was mad at Mari — that’s grace! It’s the same grace that God showed Mari when she got to heaven. She is a very active director with fantastic ideas, and we are getting very close.”

The board members, Heidi says, each put forth their greatest effort to fulfill the mission of the Amara Rose Foundation, a dedication beyond what she could have hoped for.

“They put so much time and heart into this,” Heidi says.

Richardson, who grappled with guilt over living across the country from his daughter, says that with the foundation, “it felt a little bit like Mari has come alive again. It’s actually brought me a lot of comfort.”

One year in, the foundation has lofty goals with the passion to make them reality. Raising awareness of addiction and the dangers of fentanyl, and promoting prevention are a priority. Gone are the days when the DARE program was considered sufficient. Says Heidi, “We know our presentations have to have a shock factor and evoke emotions.”

Addiction, Richardson notes, “doesn’t discriminate — it happens to kids who come from broken homes; it happens to kids who are from the best homes.” Whether an individual is living on the streets and shooting up in the corner of a park, or injecting in the bathroom of their expensive home, the dependence is the same. Different, however, are the avenues to recovery. To secure a long-term stay at a distinguished rehab facility, an addict or their family must invest sometimes tens of thousands.

A single month stay, depending on the location and facility, can cost up to $25,000, and for some people a year or more is recommended, possibly followed by an extended time in a sober living home.

The Oversons were not financially able to send Mari to an out-of-state rehab facility, and among the foundation’s plans are to assist in covering treatment costs.

Once financial goals are met through fundraising efforts, grants and donations, the foundation plans to offer scholarships to students going to college or training for law enforcement, counseling or other fields that address mental illness and addiction, and helping law enforcement and investigative teams with their programs or initiatives, such as funding for K-9 units if there is a need.

Within the jail and prison system, the foundation aims to support funding of programs and ministries that work with those addicted, and in the future offer rent assistance for those recently released from jail.

The foundation currently connects those struggling and their families with resources, already having directed many individuals, including those with other substance issues like alcoholism, to the best help for their circumstance. Later this year, the foundation will open a support group for families affected by addiction.

“I want to use her death and her struggle to save other people,” says Heidi. “Mari always knew I’m a fighter — I can be a ferocious mama bear.”

They cannot save everyone, Randy acknowledges. For many, treatment is only successful if the individual is ready and accepting of help.

Not everyone will listen, Randy says. “But maybe some will. We want to try to head (addiction) off at the pass, before it gets worse. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. It’s like a wave, and everything behind it is wrecked.”

While Heidi takes on the front end responsibilities of the foundation, Randy is most comfortable working behind the scenes. This past holiday season, he tended to the Amara Rose Foundation Christmas tree at Riverside Park, stopping by every other day to brush off the snow and re-hanging any decorations that might have blown off. Seeing the ornaments, each featuring the name of a person who died from addiction, stirred up intense emotions.

“There was this one ornament that said ‘Erin,’ and to me, I saw that and it was tough, because Erin sounds like such a nice girl,” Randy said, growing tearful. “And her name was on there really nice, and next to it was ‘Dad.’ I think we are helping maybe people who are suffering in silence, and they can express themselves in some way.”

Above all, the foundation wants to honor the person behind the addiction, showing the community each individual was more than a statistic, a criminal record, a withering body. These were daughters and sons, athletes, artists, animal lovers, people who goofed around with siblings, took on extra jobs to help their families pay bills and did their best to overcome difficult circumstances. They may have taken a wrong turn or made a bad choice. But haven’t we all?

“I want people to remember her before the disease kicked in,” Heidi says of Mari. “She was beautiful inside and out.”

For more information on the Amara Rose Foundation, visit https://amararosefoundation.org/.

First Annual Amara Rose Foundation Chili Challenge The Amara Rose Foundation is hosting its "First Annual Chili Challenge: Beat Scottie B.," from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Westby Community Center, 206 N. Main St., Westby. Entries will be judged by all who come, with prizes awarded to the top three entrants. The cost is $10 per entry and $5 per taster. Ages 5 and under are free. Visit https://amararosefoundation.org/first-annual-chili-challenge-information/ for more information on entering the challenge.