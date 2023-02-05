Across the nation, state and our community, fentanyl is leading the drug addiction crisis, surpassing all other substances in overdose deaths. Cheap, powerful and easily transported due to its microscopic size, the synthetic opioid is nearly impossible to measure precisely for illicit use and is increasing mixed — sometimes without the awareness of the user — in drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and even marijuana.

With a distressing 11 local overdose deaths being investigated just five weeks into 2023, and the possible inclusion of tranquilizers in area drug supply, medical officials and law enforcement are ramping up efforts to warn the community of just how dangerous the drug is, and to get naloxone into the hands of those who use and the people around them.

In part one of “Fentanyl: A deadly epidemic,” the Tribune shares the story of Amara Rose Lee, and the devastation caused by her addiction and death from an accidental overdose.

“It’s going to be different this time.”

For years, the cycle repeated. Heidi Overson would lose contact with her daughter, fraught with worry as weeks passed. Eventually, a call would come in and Overson would leap to the rescue of Amara “Mari” Rose,” pulling her out of a rough situation or picking her up from jail.

“I’d say, ‘Oh God, there she is,’ and we’d hug as tight as we could and I’d say, ‘It’s going to be different this time,’” recalls Overson.

And one day it was, but unfathomably so. On Jan. 7, 2022, Amara Rose Lee died. She was 31 years old.

‘Driving factor’ in deaths

Overson couldn’t sleep that night. Hour after hour slumber eluded her and eventually Overson gave up, rolling over and turning on her phone. At 5:33 a.m. she saw the text — Mari, high on meth, had tried to shoot down on heroin, unaware it was actually pure fentanyl.

“Hey, this is Amara’s boyfriend, they just found Amara dead, I’m so sorry. She was supposed to come home,” the text read. “She was so beautiful inside and out, such a good person, she never wanted to keep using.”

Mari was one-of-a-kind — spirited, independent, funny, highly intelligent and beautiful — but the way she died is becoming frighteningly common. Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. have been rising steadily since 2015, with over 103,000 in 2021 alone, and Wisconsin that year saw a 10% increase at 1,427 total.

Fentanyl — an opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine — has dominated in 2021, responsible for over 60% of overdose deaths nationwide and 73% of those in Wisconsin. It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive and more dangerous, the CDC explains.

In La Crosse County, 84% of overdose deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl, per the Medical Examiner’s data page, and in 2022 of the 37 confirmed overdoses — toxicology results are pending on two more — 24 included fentanyl: three only fentanyl; 14 methamphetamine and fentanyl; five cocaine and fentanyl; and two methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

As of Feb. 2, 11 overdose deaths were being investigated in La Crosse County for 2023, according to chief medical examiner Beth Lubinski. The resistance to narcan in multiple cases has raised concerns the animal tranquilizer xylazine may be present in area supply of heroin or fentanyl.

In 2020, per a Kaiser Family Foundation report, the majority of opioid overdose deaths in the U.S. — and in Wisconsin — were among those age 25 to 34. The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics puts Wisconsin’s overdose rate at 21.1 per 100,000, which is 1.93% higher than the national average.

Fentanyl overdose deaths on a national level are rising 2.5 times faster than heroin overdose deaths, and with opioid prescriptions decreasing, fentanyl overdose deaths outpace those from prescription opioids by over 550%.

From 2020 to 2022 nationwide, monthly drug overdose deaths among youth 10 to 19 almost tripled, with fentanyl involved in 84% of the fatalities.

“This is our pandemic,” says Scott Bjerkos, investigator with the Vernon County Sheriff’s office. “The age range of deaths are dropping. It’s getting more and more to the kids.”

Drug users, Bjerkos says, may not knowingly be taking fentanyl. In addition to heroin and meth, even vapes, marijuana and THC gummies can be contaminated with the synthetic opioid.

In 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration confiscated over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills — some labeled as oxycodone, Percocet, Adderall and Xanax — and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, the equivalent of some 379 million fatal doses.

A dose of fentanyl is fraction that of other drugs, making it easier to smuggle.

“There is such a vast amount that is coming across the Mexico border,” says Bjerkos. “The DEA has seized enough fentanyl to kill everyone in the U.S.”

Last April, the La Crosse Police Department uncovered over 22 pounds of meth, nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl and almost 26 grams of cocaine during a drug bust of two residences. A single pound of fentanyl, says Dr. Chris Eberlein, emergency medicine at Gundersen Health System, is enough to kill 200,000 people.

In the La Crosse area, fentanyl first appeared on the medical examiner’s list of overdose causes in 2009, one of only six confirmed deaths, three of which involved prescription opioids. In three separate years there were no fentanyl overdose deaths, but in 2016, says Eberlein, “We started to see fentanyl show up more on the scene. In 2017 it overtook the prescription opioids, and it has been the driving factor in drug overdose deaths ever since.”

Fentanyl, of which a mere two milligrams can be deadly, is virtually impossible to measure out consistently in a street drug. This can lead to individuals taking a far greater dose than anticipated or intended, subsequently causing respiratory arrest.

Says Eberlein, “It’s the not breathing that kills people.”

The descent into addiction

Mari battled addiction half her life. Born to Overson and Jeff Richardson, she was raised in La Crosse by her mother and stepfather, Randall Overson, with Richardson moving out of state and staying involved with Mari through calls and visits.

“Mari was the cutest little girl in the world. She had long curly hair,” says Overson. “You could see her personality come out early on. She was a really sweet girl.”

Adds Richardson, “As she was growing up, she had this great sense of humor and was very intuitive. She always had her finger on the pulse of everyone around her.”

Mari did well in school and had a wide circle of friends. The family — including Mari’s half-siblings Kristen and Jacob — moved to Coon Valley when she was in middle school, settling on the farmland owned by Overson’s parents. As Mari started at her new school, her personality began to shift, becoming defiant and listening to music Overson felt had harmful messaging.

“She was my first child — it was a totally new experience. I’d never been a mother to a teenager before. When the mood swings started, I thought it was just teen angst,” says Overson.

Diagnosed with depression in middle school, Mari was prescribed antidepressants but began selling her pills and using marijuana and alcohol. She also began shoplifting, says Overson, who found Mari a counselor.

“She seemed to be doing better,” says Overson, who notes there is no history of addiction on either side of the family, but there are mental health issues.

By high school, Mari was ticketed for underage drinking and began using ecstasy and shrooms with a boyfriend.

“Sometimes I looked around her room when I suspected something was wrong,” says Overson. She discovered that a giant teddy bear in Mari’s room had a large hole in it.

“I think that’s where she hid her drugs,” says Overson, who also had suspicions Mari was concealing drugs above the ceiling tiles in her bedroom. “But I never found any.”

Mari graduated from high school with Richardson, along with his youngest adopted child, her siblings, parents and her grandparents in attendance.

“I remember being so proud,” says Richardson. “She was this beautiful blonde girl with a black streak in her hair — I loved her independence.”

Mari briefly attended Western Technical College before leaving to work full time. By then, Mari was also using oxycontin and in 2015 discovered meth. Overson wasn’t aware at the time her daughter was using hard drugs but notes during visits “She seemed flighty. But that was also part of her personality ... flighty, full of energy and goofy.”

Childhood friends of Mari’s expressed their concern for her, but she drifted away as she was drawn deeper into a rough crowd. Mari began dating someone she met years earlier who was an active heroin user.

“She loved his high and she wanted his high,” says Overson. “He gave her first injection and she was hooked.”

A vicious cycle

In 2015, Mari was arrested in Vernon County for possession of methamphetamine, and over the next five years charges — and jail stints — added up across La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon Counties: illegally obtained prescriptions, bail jumping, theft, narcotics.

“Every time she got out of jail I’d tell her, ‘Don’t go back on Facebook,’” says Overson, knowing Mari used the social media platform to buy and sell drugs.

Overson believes Mari genuinely wanted to stop using, but the pull of drugs was too strong.

“She had the disease of addiction — stage four addiction,” says Overson.

Addiction specialist Dr. Harry Haroutunian, in his article “The Target Organ of Addiction,” notes drug and alcohol dependence affects the midbrain, which dictates survival behaviors.

“Drugs of abuse affect the midbrain by causing it to release 2 to 10 times more dopamine than natural rewards do. If we’re smoking or injecting our drug, the effects can be immediate and long lasting,” says Haroutunian. “At first, the high is bigger, better and stronger than the natural high most of us get from pleasurable activities. Our brain rewards us for using drugs, and drawn to the dopamine, we do it again and again.

“Over time our brain, overwhelmed by repeated surges in dopamine and other neurotransmitters, adapts (and) we need to take drugs just to feel normal.”

When he heard Mari had overdosed — the first of multiple times — Richardson immediately flew to La Crosse to see his daughter in the hospital.

“I remember holding her and thinking, ‘Thank God I’m holding her,’” recalls Richardson.

It wasn’t until Mari’s near-death experience that Richardson was aware of the extent of her addiction, having not been kept in the loop as much as he would have expected. A critical care nurse of three decades and father, with his husband, to three adopted children born with drugs in their systems, Richardson had a deep understanding of the tragedy of addiction.

“It was really difficult to see Mari have kind of the same problems as the birth mothers (of my other children) did,” says Richardson. In his work, he had seen many patients come in with trauma due to accidents sustained while under the influence, and individuals suffering from overdoses.

“Heidi and I discussed the possibility that she might die or spend a very long time in prison,” Richardson says of Mari. They considered having her relocate to North Carolina to live near Richardson and his family, far from the influences of her crowd and surroundings.

Looking back, Richardson says, “Maybe I should have made her get in the car and take her back with me.”

Richardson and Overson began educating themselves on addiction, and Mari was admitted to the rehab facility Unity House.

“I was so naive — I thought three weeks there would solve everything,” says Overson.

Richardson flew back to Wisconsin for Mari’s rehab graduation and says at the time, “we had a lot of hope.”

But the next few years, he says, “were kind of a blur.”

Mari went through rehab at ARC in Fond du Lac for six months, but Overson says, “I’m pretty sure she used the day she got back.” Mari spent five months at ARC in Milwaukee, but after her favorite counselor left she began to lose progress, not feeling the same level of support by the new staff.

“The day she got back I saw her and she was high,” says Overson. “It was like a part of her was just gone.”

Overson, who now had another daughter, Hallie, was not comfortable with Mari staying in her home, where there was evidence she had been using drugs. She would take Mari for lunch and drive her to appointments, and while Mari was still fun and funny to be around, “her brain was altered.”

Richardson would come back to the La Crosse area to visit, but for a period of two years Mari refused to connect with him — “She didn’t want me to see her like that” — and sometimes the only time he would hear from her is when she was calling from jail. Richardson felt guilt for not living closer, thinking maybe that would have prevented Mari from falling so far.

As the years went on, Mari lost more and more — her driver’s license, her rented home, her car, her dog, her job. She wasn’t able to open a bank account, acquire student loans or find work due to her felony record, Overson says, and Mari grew increasingly discouraged and “utterly hopeless.” A family of faith, Mari “pleaded for me to pray over her, and I did,” says Overson.

“I remember her saying once, ‘What was there to live for?’” Overson says. “I kept encouraging her, saying ‘You’re young and we’ll help you. Don’t give up, don’t ever give up.”

Facing incarceration

For 17 years, Veronica Hoiland has worked as a correctional officer in Vernon County, and on and off for 10 of those years, Mari was in the care of the jail.

Hoiland has always taken the position she is not there to judge — “Negativity is not going to teach (inmates) anything” — but for security and safety. It isn’t hard for her to find compassion — “I try to give them some kind of positive feedback,” Hoiland says — and in Mari she felt a connection.

“I was humbled to get to know Amara,” says Hoiland. “She was down to earth. She was a good person. She loved her dogs and her siblings and talked a lot about her life. She touched many.”

During talks with Mari, Hoiland says, there would be tears running down both their cheeks. She had a beautiful soul, says Hoiland, and was deeply honest — Mari took responsibility and felt genuine remorse for her actions.

Over the years, Hoiland has seen the drug crisis worsen, and with it the odds of recovery upon release from jail. While incarcerated, individuals have hot meals, they are taking their medication, they have warm, safe housing and they are free from the pressures of the outside.

“If you’re in jail for a length of time they go out healthier than when they come in,” says Hoiland. But once individuals leave jail custody, “the whole thing changes.”

For a chance at lasting recovery, Hoiland says, individuals need to change where they live and who they surround themselves with. Housing and jobs can be expensive and hard to come by for those with a record, and for some families rehab isn’t an option for their loved ones.

“It’s too expensive — people have mortgaged their homes,” says Hoiland. Longer treatment stays have increased success rates, with a transition into sober living further helping with lasting recovery. For Mari’s family, like so many others, this was not financially feasible.

In 2018, Mari was back in Vernon County jail after the tragic overdose of a friend, Karl. A year earlier, Mari had purchased heroin for them. Karl took a syringe and Mari brought the other home. Unbeknownst to them both, Karl’s dose was laced with fentanyl, and he died.

Using security cameras at the location of the overdose death, investigators were able to identify Mari as the person who given Karl the heroin, and she was arrested. Released on bond, Mari lived at the Overson home, the whole family torn up emotionally over what had happened. After the family moved to Westby, Mari failed to show up for a bond hearing regarding the death, instead fleeing the area.

News sites put up Mari’s mugshot, asking for help locating her, and though Overson knew it wasn’t a good idea, she read the comments and was horrified by the words of both strangers and those she knew. While checking out at a store, the cashier “treated me like dirt,” Overson says, and even her veterinarian suggested Mari had chosen addiction.

“They have a choice at the very beginning,” Overson says of those using drugs. “(But) once they’re hooked, there is no choice. Their body and brain need it to function.”

After being apprehended by police and serving a one-year sentence in Vernon County jail, Mari was released with the condition that subsequent offenses would result in a multi-year imprisonment. Though likely hard for others to comprehend, Overson wished Mari had gone to prison, where she could take classes, earn a degree, receive treatment and, most importantly, stay sober.

“The parole offices wouldn’t listen to me,” says Overson. “No one knew Amara as well as I did. She often told me she wouldn’t have minded prison. She knew she needed help.”

But while Mari “slipped up many times,” Overson says, “they never followed through.”

Once, while accompanying Mari to meet her parole officer in Viroqua, she watched, distressed, as Mari became belligerent and was arrested on the spot. Overson was there when a police car drove up and her daughter was handcuffed.

“That was one of the moments I’ll never forget as long as I live,” says Overson. “I sobbed uncontrollably in the office break room as I heard them take her away. I lost her again. My heart literally sunk. I couldn’t breathe. This was my baby.”

Driving home with the seat beside her empty was crushing. But in jail, Overson said, at least she knew Mari was in a safer place. During what would be her final arrest, in November 2021, as police placed Mari in the squad car she said, “I’m glad this happened because I need help.”

“That haunts me,” says Overson.

Mari returned to Vernon County Jail, and Hoiland noticed a change.

“She wasn’t the same as the last time she was there,” Hoiland says. “She was very down, so down on herself because she had fallen again.”

When Mari was released from jail on Jan. 6, 2022, her parole officer took her to Ophelia’s House, a supportive housing site in La Crosse. Mari was there for three hours before she cut off her ankle bracelet and ran. Looking for a warm place to sleep, she squatted in the Onalaska apartment of an acquaintance.

Hours later, Mari took her last breath as she lay on the kitchen floor. That final high took away a woman who loved deeply — and was deeply loved — adored animals, attracted others with her bubbly personality and so desperately wanted to break free from her addiction.

“I prayed so often — I never thought we would lose her,” says Overson. “It still doesn’t seem real. It’s just not real.”

Mari, Overson says, gave her life to Christ.

“I know she’s in heaven and I’ll see her again, but I am still angry,” Overson says. “Very angry.”