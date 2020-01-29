You are the owner of this article.
Ferryville hosting Sweetheart Breakfast fundraiser
Ferryville hosting Sweetheart Breakfast fundraiser

{{featured_button_text}}

The Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board will host a Sweetheart Breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Ferryville Community Center, 170 Pine St., Ferryville. 

The breakfast menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coﬀee, juice and milk. The cost is $8 per adult or $15 for two adults and $3 for children age 3 to 12. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase with prizes to be drawn at River Bluﬀ Daze on Saturday, July 25.

Proceeds from the event will help fund projects, including a playground set for the village park, ﬁreworks at River Bluﬀ Daze, Christmas decorations for the village, ﬂower barrels and Rummage Along the River.

