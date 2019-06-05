The Ferryville Tourism Council will sponsor this year's three-program Summer Series, each beginning at 6:30 p.m. June 12 at the Ferryville Village Hall, 170 Pine St.
The first program, titled "Railroading along the Mississippi: Then and Now," will feature speaker Ron Copher. Copher's grandfather worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 50 years, and he himself began his career with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in 1967 and switched to the Chicago Burlington and Quincy Railroad in 1969. Since then, he's worked on lines all over northern and central Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin and Minnesota and learned the track profiles and histories of each route. Having operated 1,491 miles of track, both freight and passenger, Ron made his final run in November 2010, ending 42 years of railroading.
The program is designed to share stories and answer questions about the railroads and the trains that currently go through Ferryville more than 50 times a day.
The other two programs in this summer's series will be on July 10, featuring Eric Carson speaking on the Geology of the Lower Wisconsin River, and on Aug. 14, featuring Bob O'Connor speaking about Dennis Mahan, the pre-Civil War instructor at West Point.
For more information, call 608-734-9018 or visit facebook.com/ferryvillewi.
