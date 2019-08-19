Patti Wade of Ferryville won honorable mention at the Vesterheim National Norwegian-American Folk Art Exhibition.
Wade's piece, a mirror painted in the Os art style of the rosemaling category, was on display from June 21 through July 27 at the judged exhibition supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Iowa Arts Council.
Rosemaling developed in Norway about 200 years ago and was revived by the Norwegian Americans during the 1930s.
More than 160 entries were featured in the exhibition, including woodworking, knifemaking, metalworking and weaving categories, and judges awarded blue, red and white ribbons as well as honorable mentions, best of show and people's choice awards.
For more information on the Vesterheim national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center, the exhibitions or events, visit vesterheim.org or call 563-382-9681.
