Ferryville Soup and Salad suppers return

Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board is starting up its very popular Soup and Salad suppers once again.

They will be available on the second Thursday of the month beginning Thursday, November 10 from 5-7 pm at the Ferryville Village Hall. The hall is located along Hwy. 35, the Great River Road, at the south end of Ferryville.

Homemade soups, salads, and desserts along with ice water and coffee will be served. A freewill donation will be collected. All of the proceeds will be used for two ongoing projects for the FVPB. These include updates to the Village Hall, and continuing improvements to Sugar Creek Park.

Other dates for the Soup and Salad Suppers will be December 8 and January 12.