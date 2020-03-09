Ferryville soup and salad suppers to support playground

The Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board will serve a soup and salad supper from 5 to 7 p.m. March 12 at the Ferryville Community Center in Ferryville.

The menu will include five or six hot soups, a variety of salads and an assortment of desserts, alongside water and coffee, with donations to help raise funds for a new playground set at Village Park.