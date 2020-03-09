You are the owner of this article.
Ferryville soup and salad suppers to support playground
Ferryville soup and salad suppers to support playground

The Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board will serve a soup and salad supper from 5 to 7 p.m. March 12 at the Ferryville Community Center in Ferryville.

The menu will include five or six hot soups, a variety of salads and an assortment of desserts, alongside water and coffee, with donations to help raise funds for a new playground set at Village Park.

For more information, call Chris Hendrickson at 608-444-7986.

