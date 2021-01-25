 Skip to main content
Ferryville Sweetheart Pancake Breakfast cancelled
Ferryville Sweetheart Pancake Breakfast cancelled

The Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board will not hold the annual Sweetheart Pancake Breakfast this year, previously scheduled for Feb. 13 at Ferryville Village Hall. The board looks forward to hosting this fundraising breakfast again in 2022.

