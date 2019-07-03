The Ferryville Tourism Council announces the second Chautauqua program of the 2019 summer series, starting at 6:30 p.m. July 10 in the Ferryville Village Hall, 170 Pine St, Ferryville.
The program will focus on the geology of the Upper Mississippi and Lower Wisconsin Rivers, featuring presenter Eric Carson, a geologist from the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey based in Madison.
Carson has worked for this organization for more than 11 years, with a specialty in studying the Driftless area of southwest Wisconsin, and is eager to share his research and stories about the formation of the Driftless area.
This area was never touched by glaciers and instead was formed by the rivers carving out a path through the bedrock. Carson will share geologic history, how the rivers came to be where they are, and the types of rock to be found along the rivers.
Treats will also be provided, and any questions may be directed to Joanne White at 608-734-9018.
The third and final program will be held on Aug. 14 with Bob O'Connor speaking about Dennis Mahan, a West Point instructor before the Civil War.
