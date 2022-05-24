 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festival Foods, Kwik Trip launch Gas Rewards Program

Skogen’s Festival Foods and Kwik Trip will launch a Wisconsin statewide fuel savings partnership May 25.

The Festival Foods Gas Rewards Program allows Festival Foods shoppers the opportunity to earn 1 cent off Kwik Trip fuel purchases with every $10 spent at Festival Foods. That means with every $100 spent on groceries, shoppers can save 10 cents off per gallon of fuel at their next fill-up.

Festival Foods president and CEO Mark Skogen said the results from Gas Rewards test markets prove that shoppers clearly love the program.

“We’re excited to provide added value to our guests in this new partnership with Kwik Trip, a fellow Wisconsinbased business that, like Festival Foods, is committed to providing the very best value and service to its guests,” Skogen said.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring value to our guests, so when presented the opportunity to partner with another Wisconsin business to do that, it was a no-brainer for us,” said David Jackson, Kwik Trip digital marketing and loyalty manager.

To participate, pick up a Festival Foods Gas Rewards card at Festival locations throughout Wisconsin. Make sure to register the card immediately to start earning points. The rewards balance will be displayed at the bottom of your Festival Foods receipt and can be registered and checked online by visiting rewards.festfoods.com.

For more information regarding Festival Foods Gas Rewards, visit rewards.festfoods.com.

