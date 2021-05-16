Festival season is here

Whether you are a pair of lederhosen looking for a drinking buddy or a songwriter in search of an audience, this is the year you’ll likely find each other.
There will be corn dogs and clowns, music and theater, ferris wheels and art shows.
All of that was denied us in 2020 and all of that awaits us this year.
It’s time for festival season to begin and most of us are willing to step on the merry-go-round and take a spin or two as we greet friends and neighbors at fairs, art gatherings and festivals.
Yes, sometimes we will still wear masks. Yes, sometimes we will have to maintain social distance.
But it’s time to step out and honor our lost loved ones on Memorial Day, celebrate our independence of the Fourth of July, and taste a brat or two at Oktoberfest.
Pat Stephens, who has his finger in several festival pies, including Irishfest and Rotary Lights in La Crosse, said we are all anxious to get back together at festivals. And the people who produce them are eager to welcome back fans.
The one festival that likely suffered the least in 2020, Stephens said, was Rotary Lights, which had a banner year. “We were so crowded some nights in the park, it was tough to walk. I think everybody needed something to do,” he said, “and being outdoors, that helped a lot.”
Along with most other festivals last year, Irishfest was a no-show, but it is full steam ahead this year, Stephens said.
“The whole crew voted to go forward,” he said, and the acceleration of the vaccine distribution helped them make that decision.
Though they are not expecting record crowds, Stephens said, they are hoping for good turnouts so the groups who use the festivals as fundraisers can get back on their feet.
“There are a lot of organizations that rely on the income,” he said, “and festivals add to the quality of life.”
It’s that quality of life that Allison Krzych is hoping to bring back with Artspire 2021, an event produced by the Pump House Regional Arts Center where she is assistant director.
Artspire, happening on June 12, is one of the earliest festivals, and they are still working out masking, social distancing and crowd size, she said. But the event, which will be held on King Street in front of the Pump House, will feature artists and musicians.
Artists’ booths will be 10 feet apart for socially distant shopping.
“We just love connecting the community to the art,” she said, but she’s aware that they have to be careful how they do it.
“In the past, we’ve had over 10,000 people over two days. So how do you take such a big event and pare it down?
Health officials want people to wear masks, so that is part of the plan, Krzych said, even though it is an outdoor event.
“We’re not doing food trucks and we’re not having a beer garden to cut down on congregating.”
Because their event isn’t until August, Dave Schipper of The Great River Folk Fest is planning to have food trucks as a safer way to offer refreshments. “We’re a little anxious yet about some of the current restrictions, and if they don’t loosen up a bit now that more of us are vaccinated, it might be a pared down fest.”
“We’re just releasing our online songwriting contest that is running May 1-June 30, and last year we had nearly 200 submissions. We are keeping music alive and well and trying to give back to musicians with free submission cost.
“We don’t think we’re going to have a children’s area,” he said, because that was always very hands-on and too much mingling. “We’re going to come up with some idea, maybe a kid’s kit. We’re still working with the city and county on restrictions.”
Whatever restrictions they require, Schipper said he expects people will accept them because, “ We’re usually a progressive festival so people tend to be very nice to each other.”
As for beverages, Schipper said they will switch to cans which can be tossed into recycling bins. And then they want to have food trucks like they do at farmers markets. “If they can do it at the farmers market, why can’t they do it at our fest?”
John McCue, who has been organizing a hootenanny for 36 years, with the first one on his front porch in Rockland, said he will switch to Leo and Leona’s in Bangor and plan for a smaller crowd on May 30.
“The decision to limit the crowd and encourage masking was Leo and Leona’s call and the Hoot crew agrees,” he said. “ As far as numbers go, we have always been low key in advertising the Hoot. We really don’t want it to get so big that we have to worry about all the silliness that big festivals can run into. We like that it is family friendly. “