Festival season is here

Health officials want people to wear masks, so that is part of the plan, Krzych said, even though it is an outdoor event.

“We’re not doing food trucks and we’re not having a beer garden to cut down on congregating.”

Because their event isn’t until August, Dave Schipper of The Great River Folk Fest is planning to have food trucks as a safer way to offer refreshments. “We’re a little anxious yet about some of the current restrictions, and if they don’t loosen up a bit now that more of us are vaccinated, it might be a pared down fest.”

“We’re just releasing our online songwriting contest that is running May 1-June 30, and last year we had nearly 200 submissions. We are keeping music alive and well and trying to give back to musicians with free submission cost.

“We don’t think we’re going to have a children’s area,” he said, because that was always very hands-on and too much mingling. “We’re going to come up with some idea, maybe a kid’s kit. We’re still working with the city and county on restrictions.”

Whatever restrictions they require, Schipper said he expects people will accept them because, “ We’re usually a progressive festival so people tend to be very nice to each other.”