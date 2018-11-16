Oktoberfest Festmaster Mike Keil and Maple Leaf Parade Marshal Neil Duresky are making the voting recount battles raging in Florida, Georgia, Arizona and California look like well-oiled, smooth-running machines, compared with the shenanigans they are pulling with their fundraising referendum.
Keil’s and Duresky’s “Herr Today, Gone Tomorrow” referendum, which they launched during Oktoberfest, way back on Sept. 26, was scheduled to wrap up Oct. 31. Then it got pushed back until Nov. 6, Election Day, to match all the other political contests across the nation.
Votes were to be cast with dollars, and the issue remains whether they will get haircuts, as both need one. Truth be told, Keil requires a lock chop much more than Duresky, whose hairdo can be called a coiffure without offending French President Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron. Keil often tries a ponytail to corral his graying hairs.
Asked for the results on Nov. 7, Keil stalled, saying the ballots hadn’t been tabulated, and then mumbled something about provisional ballots. This lame claim came a week after Keil insisted that people were investing “dark money” to sway the election when, in fact, it seemed more likely that he was afraid he’d have to visit his stylist for the first time in two years.
After he avoided repeated attempts to nail down the results, Keil admitted via text Wednesday that, after counting provisional ballots, the tally is 863 votes (dollars) to cut their hair and 746 (dollars) to keep it.
However, he whined Thursday that, although the popular vote may seem to have favored cutting, the votes still needed to run through the electoral college, which might change what won.
That has a familiar ring, no?
“As you recall, the popular vote didn’t mean as much in this referendum,” he said, with a tone of arrogant denial. “This was all about the money, and the number of participants is the important thing.”
In short, he intimated, if fewer people actually donated more money for cutting, then a headcount would land on the side of keeping their hair.
If Keil’s spiel is starting to sound like he rips it from daily headlines, he as much as confirmed that when he acknowledged that he’s been able to pick up the fudge factors merely by reading the newspaper.
So far, about the only election issue he hasn’t used to excuse the delays is the potential for hanging chads, the major snag in the 2000 presidential that required Supreme Court intervention and still sparks debate.
“Neil and I are evaluating our options,” he said. “That’s the way things go.”
He threatened to bring in legal counsel to define the meaning of a “corporate haircut.”
“In Burlington, Vermont, a corporate haircut could include a ponytail,” he said, raising the question of what the Green Mountain State has to do with it.
Despite his hemming and hawing, Keil hinted that he and Duresky might throw in the shaving towel and get haircuts before the next parade season, which also is a moveable feast, like everything else in this referendum charade.
Meanwhile, let’s assume that the money raised — theoretically, 863 dollars plus 746 dollars for a total of 1,609 bucks — is being held in escrow for the three charities designated and beneficiaries: The Gemütlichkeit Foundation, which is the charitable arm of La Crosse Festivals Inc.; the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, and the Parenting Place.
Those who still want to vote — why not break the deadlines, if Keil and Duresky can wreak havoc with their own flouting of the referendum rules? — can write checks to The Gemütlichkeit Foundation and send them to the foundation, c/o Oktoberfest, P.O. Box 1716, La Crosse, WI 54602.
