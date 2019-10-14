{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department will offer the 12th annual Field of Screams from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at Copeland Park.

Entertainment will include a magic show featuring Magic of Isaiah, as well as games and activities provided by local businesses.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Trick-or-treating, a bounce house, face painting and more will also be included. Free hot chocolate and s'mores will be available to attendees.

For more information on this or upcoming events such as the Winter Rec-Fest in January and Youth Outdoor Fest in July, visit cityoflacrosse.org/parks or call the Department's main office at 608-789-7533.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.