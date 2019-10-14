The La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department will offer the 12th annual Field of Screams from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at Copeland Park.
Entertainment will include a magic show featuring Magic of Isaiah, as well as games and activities provided by local businesses.
You have free articles remaining.
Trick-or-treating, a bounce house, face painting and more will also be included. Free hot chocolate and s'mores will be available to attendees.
For more information on this or upcoming events such as the Winter Rec-Fest in January and Youth Outdoor Fest in July, visit cityoflacrosse.org/parks or call the Department's main office at 608-789-7533.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.