Fiesta Mexicana to host 17th community Christmas Day meal

A Christmas tradition will continue at Fiesta Mexicana, 5200 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, when the community is invited for a Christmas Day meal from noon to 2 p.m.

They will be serving free tacos, burritos, rice and beans, desserts, soda, iced tea, coffee, and much more. Santa Claus also will be at the event.

This is their 17th annual free Christmas meal event since opening in 2004. It is owner Enrique Valera’s way of thanking our community for their continued support.

All are welcome. Donations are welcomed but not required.

