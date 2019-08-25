A fire that started shortly before 7:20 a.m. Sunday displaced residents from the apartment building at 1320 Fifth Avenue South.
There was “heavy smoke and fire,” said La Crosse Fire Department battalion chief David Snow. The La Crosse Fire Department responded around 7:22 a.m., two minutes after they received the call.
The fire burned through the first and second floors to the attic of the apartment building. All five units in the apartment complex had severe smoke or fire damage, according to the according to a news release from the fire department. No one was injured or killed.
About 17 people from three families were displaced by the fire, according to the American Red Cross.
Firefighters extinguished the majority of the fire in the first few minutes, according to the news statement. There was also an active gas leak from the meter caused by falling debris.
Firefighters were still inspecting the building for smoldering materials at around 1:10 p.m. The smell of burnt plastic lingered in the air.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the cause remains undetermined, Snow said.
‘Some things can’t
be replaced’
Deana Coyier and her two daughters had just moved into the apartment complex on Saturday. They had yet to unpack anything except their beds, Coyier said.
Coyier and her young daughter, 8, were asleep when a neighbor pounded on their door. Her older daughter, 14, was away camping. Coyier looked out the window to see smoke.
Their apartment unit didn’t have any smoke detectors, Coyier said.
After the fire, Coyier said she keeps walking back and forth to look at the charred remains of the building.
“I don’t know what to do,” she said.
Coyier and her daughters had been homeless for a year before they found a place of their own, Coyier said. It was supposed to give them a sense of stability.
The fire destroyed all their possessions except her keys, Coyier said. From important documents and Coyier’s wallet to the Beanie Babies that her younger daughter collects and the new record player and vinyl discs her older daughter received for her birthday less than two weeks ago, they lost everything in the fire.
“And there are things that can’t be replaced,” Coyier said.
“I just feel for my kids,” Coyier said. “We were very excited to get this place. The stability is what we needed. So not having that feels like a big loss to them.”
Coyier said she and her daughters will probably buy some air mattresses and stay with her sister, who lives in town, until she figures out what to do next.
A narrow rescue
Raelyn Larson, who lives next door to the apartment complex, was at the kitchen table at 7:15 a.m. when she thought she heard an alarm clock going off. When she realized the sound was coming from outside, she looked out the window to see thick black smoke from the apartment building next door.
Larson, an early riser, had just been in the yard pulling weeds a few minutes before and hadn’t noticed anything awry, she said. That was how fast the fire moved.
Larson said she ran out of the house and drenched the side of the burning apartment with the garden hose to keep the fire from spreading.
Residents gathered at Poage Park across the street. Someone did a head count and then she saw two men rush into the burning house, Larson said.
They emerged a minute later with a small child in their arms, Larson said. Shortly after, the roof caught on fire and collapsed.
‘What community’s about’
Since many of the residents had fled from their burning apartment building in their pajamas, neighbors started coming out with blankets, Larson said.
The American Red Cross brought food and provided immediate housing assistance to displaced residents.
Angela Porter, who had just held a yard sale Friday and Saturday, took out her unsold items and put up a new sign that read, “Free clothes for fire victims.”
Porter said she’ll be doing the same thing again next weekend.
“They can take what they need,” Porter said. “That’s what community’s about.”
