It was the biggest gig of their lives.
On Jan. 1, 1970, the Wisconsin State University-La Crosse Marching Chiefs thundered down a boulevard lined with people and palm trees.
The student band had played at countless events back home — parades and football games, mostly — but had never done anything like this: a nationally televised march down one of the more famous streets in the country, in one of the most famous parades in the world.
“Most of us had never flown before, or seen the ocean, or been to California,” said Glen Slaats, one of 200 Marching Chiefs who performed in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., 50 years ago this January. It’s believed to be the only time students from UW-La Crosse, then known by a different name, have performed in the parade.
“We thought it was a big thing, performing at this parade with a national broadcast,” Slaats said. “It was a big source of pride for us and, I think, a lot of people in the community.”
The years and decades, though, have tumbled by without ceremony or recognition. Band members graduated, got jobs and moved away. They started families and made new friends. They lost touch.
But this year, half a century after the 1970 Rose Bowl, the band is getting back together.
With the help of two of his old bandmates, Tom Rogina and Heidi Ludkey, Slaats has arranged a reunion for Oktoberfest weekend.
Sept. 27 at 6 p.m., there will be a Rose Parade alumni reception at the UW-L Cleary Alumni & Friends Center.
Sept. 28, Rose Parade alumni are invited to watch the UW-L Alumni Band perform in the Oktoberfest Parade, followed by a reception at Fayze’s at 1 p.m.
“It’ll be nice just to reminisce and reconnect with people who I haven’t seen since the parade,” said Slaats, who lives in Reedsburg, Wis. “It’s going to be a lot of talking, remembering, sharing memories. When you get together like that, it’s always interesting, because other people tend to remember things that you forgot.”
The trio of Slaats, Rogina and Ludkey have spent recent months scouring the internet for the rest of the band.
They ended up contacting 100 people by email and another 20 people by letters. Close to 50 people, a quarter of the original band, are expected to attend.
Rogina and Ludkey were freshmen the year they attended the Rose Parade.
The band director at that time, John Alexander, was also in his first year. The parade appearance had been arranged by the previous band director, and was thought to be in jeopardy when Alexander took over.
“I remember in the latter part of July, getting a note from this new band director,” said Rogina, who lives in Delafield, Wis. “He said, ‘I’m going to be in charge, and we’re going to continue with the plan.’ I think it was a real positive to have something major to work toward, and it kept me dialed in. We wanted the opportunity to march in that parade.”
But they needed cash.
Students who could not afford the roughly $250 attendance fee had to get creative. They went door-to-door selling cookbooks, and took odd jobs around town.
Rogina worked in the coat room of a local steakhouse, and Ludkey worked at WLCX radio, organizing the records there.
“I thought that was so cool,” said Ludkey, who lives in Winneconne, Wis. “I was 17, and here I was working at a radio station.”
The band also had to prepare for the parade itself, which had a longer route than the students were used to, and which came with significantly more pressure.
Tryouts were held over two weeks in August, with three rehearsals each day. Rogina compared it to the grind of being an athlete, getting ready for opening day.
Once the band roster was finalized, the group practiced daily. Among many others, they’d play “On Wisconsin,” “The Beer Barrel Polka” and “Everything’s Coming up Roses” — over and over and over again.
Their final performance before the Rose Parade was at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minn., where the Vikings were playing the Rams in the NFL title game.
It was so cold, Rogina said, that the band could not play. Instead, they marched around the frozen field, going through the motions, as someone played recorded music over the PA system.
“Everyone thought we sounded great,” Rogina said.
California was like another planet.
The students dipped their feet in the ocean, went to Disneyland, drove by the homes of movie stars. Slaats said the weather, with temperatures in the 60s, "felt like the greatest in the world."
Around dawn on the last day of the trip, the band slipped into their uniforms, grabbed their instruments and took their place among the many-colored floats.
Slaats (snare drum) remembers being jealous of his bandmates, because percussion was the only group that played for the entire parade, without a break.
Ludkey (French horn) remembers staring at the mountains around Pasadena, thinking that she had never seen anything like them.
And Rogina (trumpet) remembers turning the corner onto Colorado Boulevard, a sea of people unfurling before him.
“If there’s one thing that stands out,” he said, “it’s seeing all the people and how enthusiastic they were when we played for them.”
