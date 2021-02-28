'Figures in Landscapes' exhibit to open at Viterbo

The exhibit “Figures in Landscapes: Seeking God’s Shalom. The Paintings of Douglas R. Giebel” will be on display in the Viterbo University Gallery from Wednesday, March 3, to Wednesday, April 7.

“As a figurative artist, I prefer working as much as possible from direct observation,” wrote Giebel in his artist statement. “The world we observe is God’s creation and its riches are inexhaustible. Most of the landscapes on my website were painted in Highland Park in Rochester, N.Y., close to where I live. In painting figures in urban landscape settings, I am exploring relationships, among people, between people and nature, and between both and their Creator.”

Giebel is a professor of visual art, emeritus, at Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, N.Y., where he taught painting, drawing and art history for 35 years. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Pratt Institute and a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting from Queens College.

Examples of Giebel’s work and further biographical information can be found at his website https://douglas-giebel.squarespace.com.

There is no admission fee to the gallery, which is located on the third floor of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when school is in session.

