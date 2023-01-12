Filling her bucket and others’ through racial justice work, Bridget Todd-Robbins honored with MLK Leadership Award

For Bridget Todd-Robbins, being an advocate of social and racial justice is what fills her bucket, she said, referring to a popular metaphor about the positive attitudes and actions one can impart on another.

It keeps her motivated in her career, to be an upstanding member of the community and to better the lives of youth in La Crosse.

Todd-Robbins, recipient of the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award, is being honored for her work in youth support and dedication to racial and social justice in the community.

She has spent the past seven years as the administrator of the program System of Care. The program is unique in that her role is a partnership between La Crosse County’s Human Services Department and the School District of La Crosse. On a day-to-day basis, Todd-Robbins is out in the community, visiting schools and meeting with the students she serves.

“The uniqueness of my position allows me to not be owned by any one system, which I think puts me at an advantage when it comes to the boots on the ground work,” Todd-Robbins said.

When she heard she would be receiving the annual local award, Todd-Robbins said she was initially feeling humbled and a bit unworthy. She hopes the award helps bring recognition to the justice issues this community faces and the work that is being done.

“I don't think anyone does this work with the possibility of being acknowledged or awarded,” she said. “After I sat with it for a minute, I just realized what an amazing opportunity to give voice to some of the racial and social justice issues that our community faces.”

Todd-Robbins’ position and the System of Care was created due to a high juvenile arrest rate in the county and a disproportionate number of minority students coming into contact with law enforcement. She works with a multidisciplinary team to help end the school to prison pipeline.

The program has already witnessed successes. Since 2017, there has been a 50% reduction in referrals to Youth Justice and specifically, a 37% reduction of Black youth referrals.

Students are referred to Todd-Robbins who provides support: both emotional and physical, whether it’s advocating for a student’s schedule change, dropping off a bus pass or sitting and listening to a student.

“Every day I get the opportunity to interact with youth and families in our community. I spend countless hours at kitchen tables or porches or living rooms, getting to know families and really understanding all of the barriers that they face on a daily basis,” Todd-Robbins said.

“For many of the youth who are referred to me, it's rooted in basic needs not being met, behaviors are rooted in a sense of not feeling like they belong in our schools or in our community,” she said.

Recently, Todd-Robbins was able to help six students enroll in driver’s education -- a mandatory and costly program for students who want to get a driver’s license. Todd-Robbins said that most of her work is like this: filling an urgent need for students who are at a disadvantage due to their race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status.

Diana DiazGranados, project coordinator of Better Together La Crosse, has worked with Todd-Robbins for many years to coordinate youth services across both organizations.

DiazGranados said that Todd-Robbins is often going above and beyond for the students she serves, coordinating camping trips, field trips to art museums and recently a trip to the George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis.

“Bridget just stands out as someone in our community that has such passion for uplifting youth and families in general, but specifically our youth of color and families of color,” said DiazGranados.

Living values through work

Much of Todd-Robbins’ work revolves around building trusting relationships with the students and families to identify those needs. As a white woman, she recognizes how difficult it can be for the students and parents of color to put their trust in her.

“I feel incredibly lucky that families and youth trust me with their stories and allow me to advocate for them. I know how difficult it is to put that trust into me,” she said. “I value that and I take care of that.”

Todd-Robbins attributes her ability to build those relationships on being authentic and genuine when building connections. Additionally, she is the mother of two biracial children, and doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations about race, justice and holding people accountable.

“Bridget draws on her personal experience of raising children of color and of directly confronting racism in her daily life, taking on difficult conversations and interactions with grace, but without fear,” said Catherine Kolkmeier, executive director of the La Crosse Medical Health Science Consortium. Kolkmeier has worked with Todd-Robbins in a variety of programs for many years.

“She routinely uses these experiences to educate others on how to develop the skills to talk with those who may have discriminatory or racist views,” Kolkmeier concluded.

Todd-Robbins’ morals and value system have led her to this type of work. She lives her life with integrity and puts her service over herself at times. It wasn’t until she worked in adult community corrections where she said she had her ‘a-ha’ moment.

“One day, I was walking into our lobby and it's filled with black men. I'm looking around going, ‘how did this happen? We're a predominantly white community. But we're arresting black men in particular at a significantly higher rate than white men,’” she said.

At the time, she had been working with Thomas Harris, assistant director of Multicultural Student Services at UW-La Crosse, who introduced Todd-Robbins to her first white privilege conference. The conference started her journey of understanding privilege, implicit bias, understanding truth, history and policies -- where they came from and why they were created.

That learning ultimately led her to the position at System of Care. Todd-Robbins knew that she wanted to work with kids and young adults to start removing the systemic barriers that Black and brown students face in the education system.

“I talk a lot about how my bucket gets filled,” Todd-Robbins said. “When I'm in a school hallway and a student runs up and gives me a hug or I get the fist pump or they're requesting to talk to me. I think that's just amazing, that I've been able to build those connections.”

Reaching community

Outside of her work in System of Care, Todd-Robbins founded the Moms Support Group in La Crosse.

The group started meeting about five years ago and it’s one of Todd-Robbins proudest achievements. As a mom of two biracial kids, she finds comfort in her support group and feels rejuvenated after their meetings to continue her commitment to racial justice work.

Richelle Brunn, a member of the group, said that Todd-Robbins has championed for many members of the group to join opportunities in the community, be it in the school district or other local groups.

“I can't even begin to tell you the amount of love that you feel when you are part of the moms group,” Brunn said. “[Bridget] is a great sister to a lot of us, and I really admire that in her, that she allows us to be family.”

Brunn said that Todd-Robbins is an inspiration and has created an amazing support system for moms in La Crosse.

Martin Luther King Jr., whom the award is in memory of, was also a tireless, nonviolent fighter for racial justice and civil rights. Todd-Robbins tries to encompass that tireless effort “to keep racial and social justice at the forefront and not just when a horrible event happens, but to ensure that we incite that slow and steady fight against some of these systemic issues.”

Many of Todd-Robbins colleagues and peers believe she is both an ally and a fighter in the pursuit of racial justice.

“I have long admired Bridget for her determination, her commitment to her community, and for her tenacity in her efforts to change minds, one at a time. She is inspiring in her tenacity and sets an example for others to follow, and I’ve learned so much working with her,” said Kolkmeier.

Todd-Robbins hopes that this award shows people that there is a place for everyone in the work for social and racial justice.

“Everyone has a role in this work,” Todd-Robbins said. “I hope that this really inspires everyone to reach out, build those connections, be willing to be uncomfortable and really help build this really loving community.”

The 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Viterbo University. It will also be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/viterboethics. The featured keynote speaker is Andre Johnson, an associate professor of rhetoric and media studies in the Department of Communication and Film at the University of Memphis. Johnson is an award-winning author, scholar and researcher.

