The film “Artifishal," which focuses on the value and environmental risks of net-pen-raised salmon, will be shown Tuesday, Sept. 17, in La Crosse and Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Viroqua.
The film's website describes it as “a film about people, rivers and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide toward extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature.”
The La Crosse showing will be at 7 p.m. in Room 134 of the Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership, Viterbo University, 900 Viterbo Drive. The Viroqua showing will be 7 p.m. at the American Legion community room, 120 N. Rusk Ave., as part of the monthly meeting of the Coulee Region Trout Unlimited Chapter.
