The Salvation Army of La Crosse County has crunched the final numbers for its annual Red Kettle fundraiser, with the final tally being a tad over $913,000 — more than $63,000 above its goal of $850.
Corps development director Nick Ragner described the total as “phenomenal considering where we ended the last campaign.”
Last year, the fundraiser, which includes kettle bell-ringing and donations that come in during the campaign period, missed its goal of $949,500 by nearly $150,000. That was the second consecutive year it felt short.
“This sets up the year great, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Ragner said. “Unfortunately, last year's shortfall attributed to a deficit at the end of our last fiscal year. So, even though we had a good year at the kettles, we need to do more.”
The campaign is the agency's largest fundraiser, accounting for about one-third of its annual budget, including everyday programs such as the corps' Emergency Shelter and meal programs, as well as seasonal efforts such as Feed the Kids and the Angel Giving Tree.
