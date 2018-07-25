Five years after the little green bug appeared, the scourge of the emerald ash borer is nearing its end.
The La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department began its last round of taking down ash trees this month, planning to remove the last 310 trees on city boulevards by the end of August.
That will bring the total of ash trees removed from city parks and boulevards to 6,500. The city began removing trees in 2013 after the invasive insect’s presence was confirmed in 2012 to avoid the mass die-off associated with the bug.
“It’s been a long process, and we’re kind of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel here, especially with removals. It’s a credit to the council, the park board and everyone who took a proactive approach to this, instead of reactive,” parks and forestry supervisor Dan Trussoni said.
That approach was important because of the dangers of trees falling on people or property, plus when the ash trees start to die, they become very brittle, shattering when they hit the ground.
“A lot of communities have yet to touch these trees and now they have a massive problem on their hands. It’s a hazard to the public when you’ve got dead trees out, everywhere really,” Trussoni said.
The adult beetles live on the outside of ash trees, feeding on the leaves during the summer, and their larvae feed on the living plant tissue underneath the bark, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The trees are killed by the tunneling activity of the larvae under the tree’s bark.
Getting out ahead of the problem also gave the city more options for removal and disposal of the trees, said parks director Steve Carlyon.
His department was able to get really good prices to sell the wood when it started, either to lumber companies or to Xcel Energy. The wood it wasn’t able to sell went through the wood chipper, and the chips are used around new plantings in city parks.
The department also was able to secure good prices for contractors to cut down trees and remove stumps before demand began driving up prices.
“We were on the front end, and we were able to get ahead of that,” said Carlyon.
The city went with contractors to supplement work done by city staff to tackle the problem as efficiently as possible.
“With the shear amount of trees that were out there, our department would not have been able to keep up. This is a major project, and it has been going on for five-plus years now,” Trussoni said.
After this last round of removals, the city will have 610 stumps to remove. Between carryover funds allocated in 2016 and other funding in 2017, plus grants, Trussoni estimated the city spent about $1 million removing ash trees over five years.
“Once we finish with removals and stumping, we’re going to do a clean sweep of the city to make sure nothing was missed,” Trussoni said. “If homeowners believe they have an ash tree on their boulevard and would like us to take a look, that might help us out as well.”
Not all of the ash trees on city property were removed. There are 411 boulevard trees that have been treated, with adjacent property owners taking on the necessary work to keep them going. Residents need to continually submit confirmation of professional treatment services meant to prevent the ash borer from taking hold.
“Some of those are showing significant signs of decay, so we’re going to have to tackle that as well,” Trussoni said.
The city intends to replace each of the 6,500 trees, although they might not all be replaced in exactly the same spot. It’s got a good start, adding 2,800 in the past few years. It will continue planting in the spring and fall to get the canopy back up.
The department has learned from the ash borer and the Dutch elm disease problem that wiped out thousands of trees decades before the ash borer.
“We want to diversify our tree population. For example, this last spring we planted close to 380 trees and of those 380, there were 15 different species that we planted,” Trussoni said. “The reason behind that is if a bug or disease does attack certain specific species of tree like the ash, we won’t have a situation like this where we’re losing this much canopy or this many trees throughout the city all at once.”
Carlyon said they also are focusing on trees grown locally, to avoid problems associated with transplanting trees from warmer climates into cold Wisconsin winters.
“We plant a diversity of trees, and we specifically plant trees that are started in this region, either Wisconsin or Minnesota, so they’re acclimated to this weather,” Carlyon said.
While there is a sense of accomplishment as the city finishes up this project, Carlyon said the parks department is already keeping an eye on sugar maples, which are facing an epidemic in Minnesota. While it’s focusing new planting on new species, 30 percent of its trees are maples, Carlyon said, and they don’t want to get over 7 to 10 percent of trees being any one species.
“Trees are very valuable for the environment we live in. Not only do they produce oxygen, which helps, you know, us, but they also provide habitat for migratory birds and all other wildlife,” Carlyon said.
Research shows trees cool down the urban environment on an average of 10 degrees, as well as hold together soil with their root structure and provide support for the ecological cycle.
