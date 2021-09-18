Final two 'Dark La Crosse Stories' episodes tell tale of fabled recluse

The La Crosse Tribune has partnered with the La Crosse Public Library to produce what will be 50 total podcast and video productions retelling some of the most sordid stories of the city's past. These final two episodes will conclude this installment of the Dark La Crosse Stories series — for now.

"After more than eight years of researching, writing, planning, performing, producing and sharing the walking tours, trolley tours, stage productions and now this collaborative video series with the La Crosse Tribune, we're going to take a break from creating new content," said Scott Brouwer, archivist with the La Crosse Public Library.

"We do, however, still have plenty of stories to tell and we find new ones all the time while researching other things," Brouwer said, "so our current plan is to continue the Dark La Crosse Stories series with new episodes at some point in the future."

"I have really enjoyed putting the work into finding and telling these stories to the community," said senior archivist Anita Taylor Doering.